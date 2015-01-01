पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम का भेजा ज्ञापन:एसआई भर्ती-2016 के 227 पद वापस जोड़ने की मांग

पाली39 मिनट पहले
एसआई भर्ती 2016 के 227 पद वापस जाेड़ने काे लेकर अभ्यर्थियों का मांग जारी हैं। प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम संयुक्त सचिव को ज्ञापन सौंपा। इधर, इस मामले काे लेकर अब तक 73 विधायक, सात मंत्रियों काे ज्ञापन साैंपने के बाद कांग्रेस प्रभारी अजय माकन ने भी मुख्यमंत्री काे पत्र लिखकर इस भर्ती के पदाें काे बढ़ाने की मांग की। गाैरतलब है कि 721 पदों पर 2018 में परीक्षा आयोजित होने के बाद साक्षात्कार से पहले आरपीएससी द्वारा 227 पद कम करने को लेकर बवाल मचा हुआ है और लगातार प्रदेश के बेरोजगार संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।

इससे पहले राज्य सरकार के 73 एमएलए एवं 7 मंत्री भी पत्र लिख चुके हैं। एसआई भर्ती 2016 के 227 पद जोड़ने को लेकर हाल ही में कांग्रेस प्रभारी अजय माकन ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर 227 जोड़ने की मांग की है। विभागीय लापरवाही से काटे गए 227 पदों को जोड़ने को लेकर शहीद स्मारक पर सैकड़ों अभ्यर्थियों ने मुख्यमंत्री तक आवाज पहुंचाने के लिए धरना दिया और मुख्यमंत्री से 227 पद जोड़ने की गुहार की।

राजस्थान बेरोजगार एकीकृत महासंघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष उपेन यादव ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री ने एलडीसी भर्ती 2018 में 603 पद जोड़कर बेरोजगारों को राहत प्रदान की है। उसी प्रकार एसआई भर्ती 2016 में 227 पद जोड़कर बेरोजगार को राहत प्रदान करें। इस दाैरान नरपतसिंह, अनुराग चारण, हेमंत यादव,सुशीला चौधरी सहित कई अभ्यर्थी माैजूद रहे।

