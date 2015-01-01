पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पदभार:देवासी बोले : भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व में नरेंद्र मोदी जैसा प्रधानमंत्री, कांग्रेस की गलत नीतियाें को जनता ने नकारा

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • पूर्व मंत्री, पाली विधायक सहित नेताओं ने कांग्रेस को बताया विफल, देसूरी व सुमेरपुर प्रधान आज करेंगी पदभार ग्रहण

कस्बे के पंचायत समिति सभागार में नवनियुक्त प्रधान मंगलाराम देवासी ने पदभार ग्रहण किया। प्रधान मंगलाराम देवासी ने प्रधान कक्ष में पूजा अर्चना के साथ व मंत्रोच्चार के साथ पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस मौके पर सभागार में आयोजित हुए कार्यक्रम के दौरान भाजपा नेताओं ने कांग्रेस सरकार पर जमकर हल्ला बोला।

कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने आए पूर्व मंत्री ओटाराम देवासी ने कहा कि एक चाय वाला देश का प्रधानमंत्री बना है और एक चाय वाला मारवाड़ का प्रधान बना है। यही इस पार्टी की विशेषता है कि एक आम व्यक्ति व जमीनी स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं को इतने बड़े पद पर बिठाया जाता है। उन्होंने कहा कि देवासी समाज के लिए भी यह गर्व की बात है कि मारवाड़ में प्रथम बार देवासी समाज से एक प्रधान बना है।

पाली विधायक ज्ञानचंद पारख ने कहा कि जनता ने भाजपा को भारी बहुमत देकर यह बता दिया कि भाजपा सरकार ने हमेशा जनहितार्थ कार्य किया है और यह इसी का प्रमाण है कि पाली जिले में भाजपा का कमल खिला है। पाली के पूर्व सभापति महेन्द्र बोहरा ने कहा कि इस जीत में प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता ने मेहनत की। पूर्व विधायक केसाराम चौधरी ने कहा कि जनता राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार से परेशान हो चुकी है।

यही कारण है कि पंचायती राज चुनाव में जनता ने भाजपा को भारी बहुमत दिया है। नवनियुक्त प्रधान मंगलाराम देवासी ने कहा कि जनता की सेवा के लिए वो हरदम तैयार रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अब उनकी जिम्मेदारियां ओर बढ़ गई है। इन जिम्मेदारियों पर खरा उतरने का हर संभव प्रयास करूंगा। उपप्रधान चौथाराम मेघवाल ने कहा कि केन्द्र की जो योजनाएं चल रही है, उन्हें प्रत्येक व्यक्ति तक पहुंचाया जाएगा।

इस दौरान भाजपा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अल्पसंख्यक मुन्ना मकरानी, पाली के पूर्व सभापति राकेश भाटी, महामंत्री मोहन जाट, किसान नेता गिरधारीसिंह मंडली, मंडल अध्यक्ष शैतानसिंह, घनश्याम चौधरी, मदनसिंह, डाउसिंह रावत, राज बहादुरसिंह, खारची सरपंच सोहनी देवी, मारवाड़ सरपंच जया गुर्जर, खिंवाड़ा सरपंच श्रीपाल वैष्णव, पूर्व उपप्रधान किशोरसिंह, भंवरलाल मेघवाल,वाघा महाराज सिनला,नथूराम देवासी, जिला परिषद सदस्य पूनाराम सीरवी, शैलेश वर्मा, सज्जन चौधरी, पंचायत समिति सदस्य नगेन्द्रसिंह गुर्जर, पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य सुखसिंह राजपुरोहित, लक्ष्मणदास सांवलानी, विनोद जीनगर आदि मौजूद रहे।
चाैधरी का स्वागत किया

क्षेत्र के विभिन्न गांवों में जिला परिषद सदस्य पूनाराम चौधरी का स्वागत किया गया। क्षेत्र के धुंधला,सेहवाज गुड़ा सुरसिंह,राणावास,मेलावास में स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर चौधरी ने कहा कि क्षेत्र का विकास प्राथमिकता से किया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण माैजूद थे।
बाली . दूदनी में नव निर्वाचित पंचायत समिति सदस्य भगवानसिंह चौहान का ग्रामीणों ने स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर बेड़ा भाजपा मण्डल अध्यक्ष करण देवासी, सरपंच रम्बा देवासी, उपसरपंच मोहब्बतसिंह, वार्डपंच मदनसिंह, कूपाराम, मंगलसिंह, फुलसिंह, अजाराम आदि माैजूद थे।

पार्टी के खिलाफ जाने वाले पदाधिकारियाें को निष्कासित करने की मांग

निकटवर्ती गजनीपुरा ग्राम पंचायत के गुडा ठाकुरजी में ग्राम सहकारी समिति अध्यक्ष नरपतसिंह के सानिध्य में नवनिर्वाचित रानी प्रधान श्याम कंवर व धनला के पं.स. सदस्य कुशालसिंह का बहुमान किया गया। रानी प्रधान ने कहा कि यह पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं की जीत है। इस मौके पूर्व भाजपा जिला कार्यकारिणी सदस्य कपूरदास वैष्णव ने कहा कि प्रधान चुनावो में रानी व मारवाड़ में पार्टी के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा पार्टी के ही खिलाफ जाकर मतदान करने वाले को पार्टी से निष्कासित करने की मांग की। इस अवसर पर पूर्व सरपंच रतनसिंह राजपुरोहित,पूर्व उप जिला प्रमुख तेजाराम चौधरी, गजनीपुरा सरपंच कानाराम चौधरी,हीरालाल चौधरी,जसाराम चौधरी,देवाराम देवासी, हिम्मतसिंह, मोतीलाल शर्मा अादि माैजूद थे।

देसूरी प्रधान आज करेगी पदभार ग्रहण

नवनिर्वाचित देसूरी पंचायत समिति प्रधान संगीता राजपुरोहित बुधवार को सुबह 10.30 बजे पदभार ग्रहण करेगी। इस दौरान भाजपा के पदाधिकारियों सहित नवनिर्वाचित पंचायत समिति सदस्य एवं जिला परिषद सदस्य उपस्थित रहेंगे। समाजसेवी अमरसिंह राजपुरोहित ने यह जानकारी दी। इससे पहले मंगलवार काे राजपुराेहित ने नाडोल कस्बे में स्थित विभिन्न स्थानों पर मौजूद महापुरुषों की प्रतिमाओं पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर नमन किया।

इस अवसर पर नाडोल आत्मनिर्भर भारत संयोजक अमरसिंह राजपुरोहित,मामाजी उपासक हिन्दूराम देवासी, पूर्व सरपंच गजेन्द्रसिंह दादाई, भाजपा नेता महेन्द्र बोहरा, युवा मोर्चा नगर अध्यक्ष हडमत देवासी, भाजपा महामंत्री रूपाराम चौधरी, महामंत्री मेघाराम मेघवाल, राजू चौधरी, मूलाराम घांची, मोहनभाई घांची, पूनाराम सोलंकी, मोहनसिंह बारलावास, याकूब परमार, भलाराम घांची, भरत सैन आदि ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

सुमेरपुर पंचायत समिति प्रधान उर्मिला कंवर आज करेगी पदभार ग्रहण

पंचायत समिति सुमेरपुर के प्रधान पद पर बुधवार काे वार्ड नंबर 7 से भारतीय जनता पार्टी से निर्वाचित उर्मिला कंवर पदभार ग्रहण करेंगी। सवेरे 11 बजे प्रधान कंवर अपने पति काेरटा सरपंच गजेन्द्रसिंह देवड़ा समेत भाजपा के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारियाें व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ पंचायत समिति पहुंचेगी। जहां विधिवधान पूर्वक पूजा-अर्चना करने के बाद विकास अधिकारी तनुराम राठाैड़ उन्हें प्रधान का पदभार ग्रहण करवाएंगे।

इस अवसर पर समिति के पदाधिकारी व कार्मिक समेत पंचायत के अधीन समस्त पंचायताें के ग्राम विकास अधिकारी व कार्मिक उपस्थित रहेंगे। गाैरतलब है कि गत 5 दिसंबर काे हुए पंचायत सदस्याें के चुनावाें में पंचायत के अधीन 19 वार्डाें में भाजपा 10, कांग्रेस 7 व निर्दलीय 2 सीटाें पर विजयी हुए थे। जिसमें प्रधान पद के लिए 10 दिसंबर काे चुनाव हुए थे। जिसमें भाजपा की उर्मिला कंवर ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी देवेन्द्र कंवर काे 1 मत से हरा प्रधान बनी थी। इससे पूर्व भी पंचायत में प्रधान पद भाजपा के पास ही था।

