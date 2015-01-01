पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत:राष्ट्रीय लाेक अदालत में 754 प्रकरणाें का निस्तारण, 3 कराेड़ से अधिक राशि पारित

पाली18 मिनट पहले
  • न्यायिक अधिकारियाें की 7 बैंचाें ने प्रकरणाें काे सुनकर मामले सुलझाने का किया प्रयास

राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से शनिवार काे जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष प्रवीर भटनागर के निर्देशन में बाली, साेजत, जैतारण, सुमेरपुर, मारवाड़ जंक्शन, देसूरी, बर, सादड़ी, रायपुर, रानी न्यायालय परिसर में राष्ट्रीय लाेक अदालत का आयाेजन किया गया। राष्ट्रीय लाेक अदालत में पाली न्यायक्षेत्र में पोस्ट लिटिगेशन एवं प्री-लिटिगेशन के कुल 2850 प्रकरणों को रखे गए।

जिसमें से 754 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण राजीनामा से करवाया गया। लाेक अदालत में 3 कराेड़ 57 लाख 42 हजार 546 रुपए की राशि का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में जिला मुख्यालय पर प्रकरणों के निस्तारण के लिए 7 लोक अदालत बैंचों का गठन किया गया, जिसमें से 1 बैंच प्री लिटिगेशन प्रकरण के लिए और 6 बैंचें पोस्ट लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों के लिए थी।

जिला मुख्यालय पर अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश रेनू श्रीवास्तव, विशेष न्यायाधीश बरकत अली, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण सचिव आरिफ मोहम्मद खान चायल, मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट नवीन मीणा, अपर मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट ज्योति कुमार सोनी, विशिष्ट न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट (एनआई एक्ट प्रकरण) ज्योति पटेल, न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट इंदू फिड़ाैदा की अध्यक्षता में 7 बैंचाें का गठन किया गया।

7 बैंचाें के अध्यक्ष व सदस्यों ने न्यायालय में लंबित प्रकरणों एवं बैंकों व वित्तीय संस्थानों एवं दूरसंचार विभाग के प्री-लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों में समझाइश कर राजीनामा का प्रयास करवाया गया। इसी प्रकार ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति, बाली, सोजत, जैतारण, सुमेरपुर, देसूरी, बर, मारवाड़ जंक्शन, सादडी, रानी एवं ग्राम न्यायालय रायपुर पर भी राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन कर प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया।

लोक अदालत के अंत में सचिव चायल ने बताया कि लोक अदालत में संपूर्ण पाली के न्यायक्षेत्र में पोस्ट लिटिगेशन एवं प्री-लिटिगेशन के कुल 2850 प्रकरणों में से 754 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण राजीनामा से करवाया गया। जिसमें 3 कराेड़ 57 लाख 42 हजार 546 रुपए की राशि का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। लोक अदालत को सफल बनाने में भारत दूरसंचार निगम लिमिटेड, स्टेट बैंक आॅफ इंडिया, बैंक आॅफ बड़ाैदा, राजस्थान मरुधरा ग्रामीण बैंक की विभिन्न शाखाओं एवं बार एसोसिएशन के अधिवक्ताओं का सहयाेग रहा।

सोजत में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 118 प्रकरणों का हुआ निस्तारण

स्थानीय न्यायालय परिसर में शनिवार को जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देशानुसार तालुका स्तर पर राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिसके लिए दो बैंचों का गठन किया गया। प्रथम बैंच ओमप्रकाश एडीजे सोजत की अध्यक्षता व सदस्य अधिवक्ता के रूप में पंकज त्रिवेदी, द्वितीय बैंच में एसीजेएम गरिमा सौदा एवं सदस्य अधिवक्ता के रूप में देवेंद्र कुमार व्यास द्वारा प्रकरणों में उपस्थित पक्षकारों को जरिए राजीनामा प्रकरणों के निस्तारण के लिए समझाइश की गई। जिसमें मोटरयान दुर्घटना दावा के प्रकरणों में अधिवक्ता एसपी व्यास का विशेष सहयोग रहा।

इस लोक अदालत में 58 प्री लिटिगेशन 181 पोस्ट लिटिगेशन के 239 प्रकरण रखे गए। जिनमें से 3 प्री लिटिगेशन के प्रकरण निस्तारित करते हुए 9158 रुपए की अवार्ड राशि तथा 115 पोस्ट लिटिगेशन के प्रकरण निस्तारित करते हुए 3345082 की अवार्ड राशि पारित की गई। इस प्रकार 118 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करते हुए 3354240 रुपए की अवार्ड राशि पारित की गई।

लोक अदालत में निस्तारित अन्य सभी प्रकरणों में राजेंद्र चाैधरी अध्यक्ष बार सोजत, ताराचंद टांक, महेंद्रनारायण ओझा, आनंदीलाल भाटी, देवाराम परिहार, मुजीबुर्रहमान टाक, राजेश चाैधरी, सतपालसिंह, गजेंद्र दवे, कैलाशी दवे, संगीता सिंघवी, घनश्यामसिंह राजपुरोहित, ललित पंवार, श्याम गहलोत, नावेद खान आदि का सहयोग रहा।
रायपुर-मारवाड़ | ग्राम न्यायालय रायपुर में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 21 प्रकरण रेफर किए गए। उनमें 9 प्रकरणाें का निस्तारण किया गया। इस दाैरान सत्यप्रकाश वैरागी न्यायाधिकारी ग्राम न्यायालय रायपुर, एडवोकेट मुर्तजा कुरैशी, कानसिंह तंवर, ओमप्रकाश चौधरी, मोहनलाल सोलंकी, श्रवण कुमार आदि ने सहयाेग किया।
देसूरी . जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के पूर्णकालिक सचिव न्यायाधीश आरिफ मोहम्मद के निर्देशानुसार तालुका विधिक सेवा समिति देसूरी में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट पीयूष जैलिया एवं लोक अदालत के सदस्यों ने 25 मुकदमोंं का निस्तारण किया। इससे पूर्व शनिवार की सुबह न्यायालय में लोक अदालत शुरू हुई। जिसमें विभिन्न प्रकार के प्रकरण निस्तारण के लिए अाए। जिसमें 25 प्रकरणों का सहमति से निस्तारण किया गया। इस दौरान विधिक सेवा समिति के पैनल एडवोकेट बाबूलाल माली,दीपचंद मीणा,रूस्तम खां रीडर सहित बैंक के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

