जन सेवा:मजदूरों को मास्क-सेनिटाइजर बांटे, मनरेगा कार्यों का निरीक्षण किया

बर मारवाड़36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरपंच ने श्रमिकों को प्रतिदिन कार्यस्थल पर मास्क लगाने, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाकर कार्य करने के निर्देश

स्थानीय ग्राम पंचायत में चल रहे मनरेगा कार्यों का बर सरपंच महेंद्र चौहान, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी पूरणसिंह सांखला अधिकारी एव कार्मिक किरण ने निरीक्षण किया। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी पूरणसिंह सांखला ने बताया कि बर ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच महेंद्र चौहान ने ग्राम पंचायत में चल रहे मनरेगा कार्य को लेकर निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने मेटों से मनरेगा स्थल पर चल रहे कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी ली तथा श्रमिकों की उपस्थिति के दस्तावेजों के बारे में जांच-पड़ताल की।

मनरेगा मेट को सचेत किया कि कोई भी फर्जी श्रमिक की हाजिरी लगाने पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मनरेगा कार्यों में श्रमिकों की सुरक्षा व कोविड 19 को लेकर भी आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए गए। इस दौरान रोजगार सहायक किरण को नियमित कार्य योजना का निरीक्षण कर दस्तावेज संधारित करने को कहा।
मनरेगा श्रमिकों को सरपंच ने मास्क व सेनेटाइजर का वितरण किया

स्थानीय ग्राम पंचायत में चल रहे मनरेगा कार्य पर सभी कार्यरत श्रमिकों को मौके पर जाकर सरपंच महेंद्र चौहान ने मास्क व सेनेटाइजर वितरण कर उनको सोशल डिस्टेंस रखने व लॉकडाउन की पालना करने की सलाह दी। इस मौके पर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी पूरणसिंह सांखला, रोजगार सहायक किरण समेत कर्मचारी मौके पर मौजूद थे।

