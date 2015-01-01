पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:ओपीडी से दूर रहे डाॅक्टर, 12 घंटे का कार्य बहिष्कार, न अस्पताल में देखे मरीज न घर पर

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सांकेतिक प्रदर्शन में मिला निजी अस्पतालाें, अरिस्दा व मेडिकल टीचर्स एसाेसिएशन का समर्थन

सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन सिस्टम द्वारा प्रकाशित राजपत्र में आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकाें को जनरल सर्जरी, नाक, कान गला, दांत और आंख सहित कुल 58 तरह के ऑपरेशन करने के लिए अधिकृत करने का विरोध हाेने लगा है। शुक्रवार काे इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन (आईएमए) के तत्वावधान में एलोपैथिक डॉक्टरों ने एक दिन का सांकेतिक प्रदर्शन किया।

आईएमए के समर्थन में अरिस्दा, निजी अस्पतालों के डॉक्टर्स और मेडिकल टीचर्स एसाेसिएशन के डॉक्टर भी आ गए और सुबह 6 से शाम 6 बजे तक काम का पूरी तरह से बहिष्कार किया। इधर, इस हड़ताल के चलते ओपीडी में आने वाले मरीजों काे परेशानी हुई। इसमें केवल इनडाेर, आपातकालीन, प्रसव और काेविड के मरीजों का ही इलाज किया गया।

राेजाना मरीजों से भरा दिखने वाला बांगड़ अस्पताल भी खाली नजर आया। डॉक्टर अपने कक्ष में ताे बैठे थे, लेकिन ओपीडी से दूरी बना रखी थी। आखिरकार व्यवस्था के तैर पर कमान जूनियर रेजिडेंट ने संभाली। एडिशनल प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. केसी अग्रवाल काे भी अाेपीडी में बैठकर मरीज देखने पड़े। जबकि सुमेरपुर और साेजत के अस्पतालों में डॉक्टरों ने काली पट्टी बांधकर विरोध भी किया और ओपीडी में 3 बजे तक बैठकर मरीज भी देखे।

पहले मेडिकल टीचर्स एसाेसिएशन इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल नहीं था, लेकिन बाद में वे भी आईएमए के समर्थन में आ गए। इधर, बांगड़ अस्पताल के पीएमओ डाॅ. आरपी अराेड़ा ने कहा कि अरिस्दा और इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन के समर्थन में अस्पताल के भी कई डॉक्टर शामिल है, लेकिन व्यवस्था के तैर पर मेडिकल काॅलेज से डॉक्टरों काे लगाया गया है। जिन्होंने ओपीडी में बैठकर मरीजों काे देखा।

डॉक्टरों के सांकेतिक विरोध के चलते बांगड़ अस्पताल सूना नजर आया

समय 11: 15 बजे रेडियाेलाॅजी विभाग के बाहर आमताैपर पर मरीजाें की लंबी कतारें रहती है, लेकिन शुक्रवार काे डाॅक्टराें के सांकेतिक विराेध प्रदर्शन के बाद अस्पताल सूना-सूना नजर अाया।

जानिए- डॉक्टर क्यों कर रहे विरोध

  • डॉक्टरों के अनुसार इस प्रावधान से एलोपैथी, आयुर्वेदिक और होम्यापैथिक का स्वतंत्र विकास प्रभावित होगा।
  • आधुनिक चिकित्सा पद्धति में जनरल सर्जन, स्त्री, नेत्र व सर्जन अलग-अलग निर्धारित हैं। एेसे में आयुर्वेद के एक ही डॉक्टर काे सभी क्षेत्र के ऑपरेशन के लिए आधुनिक चिकित्सा पद्धति की तकनीक व दवाइयों का उपयोग करने के लिए अधिकृत करने से मरीजों की जान काे गंभीर खतरा हाे सकता है।
  • एमबीबीएस के स्टूडेंट्स काे केडावर (शव) पर शरीर की संरचना के आधार पर सर्जरी का अभ्यास करवाया जाता है, लेकिन आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों काे इसके बारे में कुछ भी पता नहीं हाेता। क्योंकि यह चीजें उनके विज्ञान में हाेती नहीं है।
  • अपेंडिक्स, हर्निया और प्राेलैप्स आदि किसी भी प्रकार की सर्जरी में इस बात का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाता है कि कहां-कहां किस तरह से ऑपरेशन किया जाता है, लेकिन आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों काे इसकी जानकारी नहीं हाेती।

असर : खाली रही बांगड़ अस्पताल की ओपीडी, निजी अस्पतालों में भी नहीं देखे मरीज
आम दिनों में बांगड़ अस्पताल में ओपीडी के समय में मरीजों की लंबी कतारें लगी रहती हैं, लेकिन शुक्रवार काे ओपीडी और अस्पताल परिसर में गिने चुने मरीज ही दिखाई दिए। रेडियोलॉजी विभाग के बाहर एक भी मरीज नजर नहीं आया। यही हाल शहर के निजी अस्पतालों के भी रहे। जहां पर भी डॉक्टरों ने पूरी तरह से काम का बहिष्कार किया। डॉक्टरों का एकदिवसीय सांकेतिक प्रदर्शन केवल इनडाेर, आपातकालीन, प्रसव और काेराेना के मरीजों के आड़े नहीं आया। दूरदराज से आने वाले लाेगाें काे भी परेशानी हुई।
आधुनिक चिकित्सा पद्धति के लिए अधिकृत नहीं, मरीजों की जान काे खतरा

  • भारत सरकार से मिक्साेपैथी, क्राॅसपैथी व ब्रिज काेर्स के प्रावधानों काे वापस लेने की मांग लंबे समय से की जा रही है। आईएमए चिकित्सा पद्धति के खिलाफ नहीं है। लेकिन आधुनिक चिकित्सा पद्धति में जनरल सर्जन, स्त्री, नेत्र व सर्जन अलग-अलग निर्धारित है। ऐसे में आयुर्वेद के एक ही डॉक्टर काे सभी क्षेत्र के ऑपरेशन के लिए आधुनिक चिकित्सा पद्धति की तकनीक व दवाइयों का उपयोग करने के लिए अधिकृत करने से मरीजों की जान काे खतरा हाे सकता है। - डाॅ. एमएस राजपुराेहित, अध्यक्ष, आईएमए पाली ब्रांच
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें