धिक्कार है ऐसे शिक्षकाें पर:शराबी शिक्षकाें ने छात्राओं काे भेजे अश्लील मैसेज तीनों एपीओ, डीईओ ने निदेशक काे भेजी जांच रिपाेर्ट

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कंटालिया गांव का मामला, एक ही घर में रहते हैं तीनों शिक्षक

शिक्षक एक ऐसा पेशा है जिसे सभी सम्मान की दृष्टि से देखते हैं, लेकिन कुछ शिक्षकों की वजह से यह पेशा कलंकित हाे रहा है। कंटालिया के राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल में कार्यरत व्याख्याता वेदपाल यादव, राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय लिलकी बारीमादा में कार्यरत शिक्षक अमित शर्मा व राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय रामाजी का वाडिया झिंझारडी में कार्यरत शिक्षक विजय कुमार ने शराब पीकर छात्राओं काे वाट्सएप पर अश्लील मैसेज भेजे। इसकी सूचना छात्राओं ने परिजनों काे दी, जिसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने हंगामा कर दिया।

ग्रामीण तीनाें शिक्षकों काे निलंबित करने की मांग पर अड़ गए। सूचना मिलने पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी जगदीशचंद्र राठाैड़ व संयुक्त निदेशक महेंद्र नानीवाल कंटालिया पहुंचे। परिजनों ने अधिकारियाें के सामने ही इन शराबी शिक्षकों की करतूताें के सबूत दे दिए। इसके बाद डीईओ ने व्याख्याता सहित तीनाें शिक्षकों काे एपीओ कर दिया।

झिंझारडी शारीरिक शिक्षक बारूपाल को हटाने को लेकर ज्ञापन : समीपवर्ती राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय झिंझारडी में कार्यरत शारीरिक शिक्षक अनिलकुमार बारूपाल के कार्यों से संतुष्ट नहीं हाेने पर हटाने को लेकर ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा डीईओ जगदीशचंद्र राठौड़ काे ग्रामीणों ने ज्ञापन दिया। राठौड़ ने मामले में मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी मारवाड़ को जांच कर रिपोर्ट भेजने के निर्देश दिए।
निलंबित करने के लिए निदेशक काे भेजी जांच रिपाेर्ट, अनुशंसा की

डीईओ जगदीश राठाैड़ ने तीनाें शिक्षकों काे एपीओ करते हुए सभी काे निलंबित करने के लिए निदेशक काे भी जांच रिपोर्ट भेजते हुए अनुशंसा की है। डीईओ ने बताया कि एपीओ के दौरान इनका मुख्यालय उपनिदेशक कार्यालय किया गया है।

कंटालिया में शिक्षकों द्वारा छात्राओं काे अभद्र व अश्लील मैसेज भेजने का मामला सामने अाया है। जांच के बाद तुंरत ही तीन शिक्षकों काे एपीओ कर दिया है। तीनाें काे निलंबित करने के लिए भी निदेशक काे लिखा है।
- जगदीशचंद्र राठाैड़, डीईओ

