काेराेना जांच:तबीयत बिगड़ने से श्रमिक की माैत,काेराेना जांच के सैंपल भेजे

पाली3 घंटे पहले
शहर के पुनायता औद्याेगिक क्षेत्र में स्थित एक कपड़ा फैक्ट्री में काम करते समय अचानक एक श्रमिक की तबीयत बिगड़ गई, जिसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जहां डाॅक्टराें ने उसे मृत घाेषित कर दिया। साथ काम करने वाले मजदूराें ने पुलिस काे बताया कि मृतक काे अचानक सीने में दर्द की शिकायत हुई थी। पुलिस ने काेराेना जांच के लिए मृतक के सैंपल भेजे हैं, जबकि यूपी में रहने वाले उसके परिजनाें काे सूचना देकर पाली बुलाया है। सदर थाना के एएसआई मांगूसिंह ने बताया कि यूपी के फर्रुखाबाद निवासी सत्येंद्रसिंह पाली में बीपीएल क्वार्टर में किराए के मकान में रहता था।

वह पुनायता ओद्याेगिक इलाके में नवीन मेहता की नाकाेड़ाटैक्सटाइल्स में बाॅयलर पर मजदूरी करता था। मंगलवार शाम काे अचानक तबीयत खराब हाेने पर फैक्ट्री प्रबंधन ने उसे बांगड़ अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां डाॅक्टराें ने उसे मृत घाेषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने श्रमिकाें व फैक्ट्री प्रबंधन से पूछताछ की ताे पता चला कि शाम के समय अचानक सीने में दर्द उठने के बाद उसकी तबीयत बिगड़ गई। मृतक की माैत की वजह का पता पीएम के बाद हाेगा, जबकि उसकी काेविड-19 की जांच के लिए सैंपल भेजे हैं।

