रेडक्राॅस मेला:मेला: 40 साल में दूसरी बार नहीं भरेगा, 2017 में नाेटबंदी, इस बार काेराेना बना कारण

पाली38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेवा प्रकल्पाें के लिए शुरू किया गया नववर्ष रेडक्राॅस मेला इस बार मानव हित काे देखते हुए किया निरस्त, खेलकूद अगले माह करने की प्लानिंग

पिछले 40 साल से सेवा प्रकल्पाें काे जारी रखने के उद्देश्य से शुरू किया गया रेडक्राॅस नववर्ष मेला इस बार नहीं भरेगा। गत वर्ष ये बांगड़ स्कूल मैदान में आयाेजित किया गया था, जिसमें दैनिक भास्कर भी सहयाेगी बना था। इस बार काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए रेडक्राॅस साेसायटी द्वारा मानव जीवन काे बचाने के लिए ये निर्णय लिया गया है। ये पहली बार नहीं है जब नववर्ष मेला निरस्त किया गया है, इससे पहले 2017 में भी मेला आयाेजित नहीं हुआ था उस समय नाेटबंदी इसका प्रमुख कारण बना था।

इस बार काेराेना ने मेला संचालन की राह राेकी है। अध्यक्ष जगदीश गाेयल व सचिव जिनेंद्र जैन ने बताया कि हर वर्ष लगभग 15 हजार लाेग मेले के साक्षी बनते हैं। इस बार भी यदि भरता ताे भीड़ हाेती ताे संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ जाता, इसलिए इसकाे निरस्त कर दिया गया है। नववर्ष मनाने की परंपरा साेसायटी अपने स्तर पर ही सेवा कार्य करते हुए ही निभाएगी।

नववर्ष के आनंद के साथ मिलता है किसी की जान बचाने का पुण्य

जिले का ये एकमात्र मेला है जिनकी एंट्री फीस देने से मेलार्थी काे मेले के आनंद के साथ किसी की जान बचाने का पुण्य भी मिलता है। 31 दिसंबर व 1 जनवरी काे भरने वाले मेले में एंट्री फीस के रूप में प्रति व्यक्ति 20 रुपए लिए जाते हैं। इसके अलावा यहां लगने वाले स्टाॅल का किराया भी वसूला जाता है। इसी आय से मेले का खर्चा वहन हाेता है और बची हुई राशि रेडक्राॅस द्वारा चलाए जा रहे सेवा प्रकल्पाें में खर्च की जाती है। रेडक्राॅस साेसायटी के अध्यक्ष जगदीश गाेयल व सचिव जिनेंद्र जैन बताते हैं कि साेसायटी द्वारा डायलिसिस मरीजाें के साथ औषधि बैंक, ब्लड बैंक, मेडिकल कैंप, 3 राेगी वाहन, एक माेक्ष रथ का संचालन वर्षपर्यंत किया जाता है।

शव काे लाने- ले जाने के लिए शव वाहिनी की सुविधा 24 घंटे निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराई जाती है। प्रतिवर्ष 1400 डायलिसिस मरीजाें काे डायलिसिस के लिए किट लागत मूल्य पर दिया जाता है। बाजार में इस किट की कीमत 1800 रुपए है जबकि साेसायटी ये 500 रुपए में उपलब्ध कराती है। जरूरतमंद मरीजाें काे हर वर्ष लगभग 5 से 7 लाख रुपए की मेडिसिन भी दी जाती है।

इन्हीं सेवा कार्याें के चलते रेडक्राॅस साेसायटी पिछले पांच साल से राज्य में प्रथम स्थान पर है। 2016-17 में राष्ट्रीय स्तरीय अवार्ड भी मिल चुका है। हर वर्ष 1400 किट दिए जा रहे हैं। सोसायटी ने बांगड़ अस्पताल के ट्रोमा वार्ड, मेडिकल वार्ड व डायलिसिस वार्ड में मरीजों को एसी, कूलर, लाइट के साथ बेडशीट, व साफ-सफाई तक की सुविधा उपलब्ध है।

40 साल पहले विधायक शर्मा और बंसल ने की थी शुरुआत

सचिव जिनेंद्र जैन ने बताया कि नववर्ष पर रेडक्राॅस मेला आयाेजित करने की शुरुआत 40 साल पहले विधायक शंकरलाल शर्मा और नंदकिशाेर बंसल द्वारा की गई थी। उस समय शर्मा अध्यक्ष व बंसल सचिव पद पर थे। शुरुआत नेहरू उद्यान से हुई थी। इसके बाद मेला बालिया स्कूल, फिर बांगड़ स्कूल और बाद में अणुव्रत नगर मैदान में स्थानांतरित हुआ।

अब फिर से बांगड़ स्कूल में ही मेला भरा जा रहा है। जैन ने बताया कि 2001 से 2004 तक मेला तीन दिवसीय हुआ। इसके अलावा हर वर्ष दाे दिवसीय ही रहा। पहले निशुल्क एंट्री थी लेकिन बाद में सेवा सहयाेग के लिए पांच रुपए, बाद में दस और अब बीस रुपए एंट्री फीस कर दी गई।

डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्लब में नहीं हाेगा समाराेह, खेलकूद अगले महीने करने की प्लानिंग

शहर के सबसे पाॅश क्लब डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्लब में भी नववर्ष पर किसी प्रकार का समाराेह या खेलकूद गतिविधियाें का संचालन नहीं किया जाएगा। सचिव सीए सुरेंद्र पारख ने बताया कि काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए ये निर्णय लेना बहुत जरूरी था। नववर्ष समाराेह से पहले आयाेजित हाेने वाली खेलकूद गतिविधियां अभी नहीं करके अगले महीने आयाेजित की जाएगी, इसकी प्लानिंग की जा रही है।

