कृषि मंत्री को पत्र:किसानों को मूंग की सरकारी खरीद में गुणवत्ता मापदंडों में छूट मिले - सांसद

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • सांसद पीपी चौधरी ने केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री को पत्र लिखकर किया आग्रह

सांसद और पूर्व केंद्रीय विधि राज्यमंत्री पीपी चौधरी ने केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्रसिंह ताेमर और नेशनल एग्रीकल्चर को-ऑपरेटिव मार्केटिंग फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया लिमिटेड के अध्यक्ष डाॅ. बिजेंद्र सिंह को पत्र लिखकर मूंग की सरकारी खरीद में गुणवत्ता मापदंडों में छूट देने का अनुरोध किया।

सांसद ने पत्र में लिखा कि संपूर्ण राजस्थान विशेषकर पश्चिमी राजस्थान के पाली, जोधपुर, नागौर, बाड़मेर, जैसलमेर आदि क्षेत्रों में मूंग फसल कटाई के समय अधिक वर्षा होने के कारण मूंग के रंग में बदलाव आ गया, जिससे मूंग की फसल का रंग काला हो गया।

समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद के मापदण्ड में उक्त किस्म की खरीद करने का प्रावधान नहीं होने के कारण स्थानीय किसानों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

इस संबंध में विभिन्न किसान प्रतिनिधि मण्डलों एवं किसान संगठनों द्वारा लगातार मापदंडों में छूट देकर राहत प्रदान करने का अनुरोध किया जा रहा है। किसान अपनी उपज को मंडियों से पुनः अपने घर ले जाने को मजबूर है। इससे उनको भारी आर्थिक व मानसिक नुकसान हो रहा है।

सांसद चौधरी ने अनुरोध किया कि खरीफ वर्ष 2020 के तहत मूंग की सरकारी खरीद में गुणवत्ता संबंधी मापदंडों में किसान हित को ध्यान में रखते हुए मूंग की फसल में रंग व गुणवत्ता संबंधी शिथिलता प्रदान कर किसानों को राहत प्रदान करने की कृपा करने की मांग की।

