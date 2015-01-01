पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रमदान:हेमावास बांध से सिंचाई के लिए किसान कल लेंगे पानी 25 एमसीएफटी में बेवटा कैनाल की जमीन हाेगी सिंचित

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हेमावास बांध सिंचाई के लिए 25 एमसीएफटी पानी लेने के लिए कल खाेलेंगे नहर, किसानाें ने नहर की सफाई की

हेमावास बांध से सिंचाई के लिए किसान गुरुवार से पानी लेना शुरू करेंगे। शुभ मुहूर्त में हेमावास किसान संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष व भाजपा किसान माेर्चा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष गिरधारी सिंह मंडली, जलसंसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियाें और कमांड एरिया के अध्यक्षाें की माैजूदगी में नहर खाेली जाएगी।
मंगलवार काे किसानाें ने नहर की सफाई की। वहीं बुधवार काे जेसीबी से सफाई करने के बाद गुरुवार काे नहर खाेली जाएगी। किसान नेता मंडली ने बताया कि हेमावास बांध में इस बार पानी की अावक कम रहने के चलते बैठक में 25 एमसीएफटी पानी ही किसानाें काे उपलब्ध हाे सका। कमांड एरिया के किसानाें ने पहले रायड़े की फसलाें की बुवाई की। अब गेहूं की फसल के लिए नहर से पानी लिया जाएगा।
बेवटा कैनाल की 2 हजार बीघा हाेगी सिंचित, तीन पाण में लेंगे पानी
कमांड एरिया के गिराधारी सिंह ने बताया कि हेमावास बांध से मिले 25 एमसीएफटी पानी में बेवटा कैनाल की 2 हजार बीघा सिंचित हाेगी। पहली पाण में 10 एमसीएफटी पानी लिया जाएगा, जाे 25 दिन तक चलाएंगे। इसके 10 दिन बाद दूसरी पाण में 10 एमसीएफटी अाैर तीसरी पाण में 5 एमसीएफटी पानी लिया जाएगा। इसकाे लेकर किसानाें ने द्वारा नहर की सफाई का काम शुरू किया जा चुका है। वर्तमान में हेमावास बांध का गेज 13.25 फीट है।

