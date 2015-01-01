पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज मतदान:पहला चरण आज, काेराेना से डिस्टेंसिंग जरूरी, वाेटिंग से नहीं, दीपावली पर्व के बाद मतदान का महापर्व

पाली7 मिनट पहले
पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत पहले चरण के बाली, देसूरी व रानी में चुनाव करवाने के लिए रविवार को पाली के बांगड़ कॉलेज से मतदान दल रवाना हुए। इस दौरान मतदान कर्मियों ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान नहीं रखा। कइयों ने मास्क तक नहीं पहन रखे थे।
  • भागीदारी जरूरी, क्याेंकि आपके वाेट से मजबूत हाेगा लाेकतंत्र
  • बाली, रानी, देसूरी के जिप सदस्य की 9 व पंस सदस्य की 53 सीटाें पर मतदान आज, मास्क और साेशल डिस्टेंस के साथ मतदान जरूर करें

पंचायत चुनाव काे लेकर प्रथम चरण में बाली, रानी व देसूरी की जिला परिषद के 9 व पंचायत समिति के 53 वार्डाे के लिए साेमवार काे मतदान हाेगे। रविवार शाम तक सभी बूथों पर मतदान पार्टियां पहुंच गई। काेराेना महामारी के चलते इस बार पूरी गाइडलाइन का पालन भी कराया जाएंगा।

मतदान प्रतिशत पर भी इस बार काेराेना के चलते प्रभाव पड़ने की संभावना हैं। बाली में जहां सबसे अधिक 23 वार्डाे में चुनाव हाेगे। वही रानी व देसूरी में 15-15 वार्डाे के चुनाव संपन्न हाेगे। बांगड़ काॅलेज में मतदान दलाें के रवाना हाेने से पहले निर्वाचन विभाग के अधिकारियाें ने अंतिम प्रशिक्षण देकर दलाें का रवाना किया।

इधर, भाजपा व कांग्रेस ने मतदान से पहले अपने-अपने पक्ष में माहाैल बनाने में पूरी ताकत झाेंक दी। वही बाली, रानी, देसूरी में कई बड़े नेताओं की भी प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हाेगी। सुबह 7.30 बजे से 5.30 बजे तक मतदान डाले जाएंगे। इसकाे लेकर प्रशासन की और से सभी तैयारियां शुरु कर दी। चुनाव आयाेग ने मतदान के लिए आधार कार्ड, पहचान पत्र व राशनकार्ड के साथ 11 दस्तावेजाें काे अनिवार्य किया है।

बाली के 23, रानी व देसूरी के पंचायत सदस्य के 15-15 वार्डाे में मुकाबला। बाली में सबसे अधिक 245 बूथों पर हाेंगे चुनाव। रानी में 149 बूथ व देसूरी में 129 बूथों में पहले चरण में संपन्न हाेंगे चुना।

जिला परिषद के 11 से लेकर 14 नंबर वार्ड बाली पंचायत समिति के अधीन आते हैं। वही 15 व 16 वार्ड देसूरी पंचायत समिति के अधीन व 17, 18 व 19 वार्ड संख्या रानी पंचायत समिति के अधीन आती हैं।

यह चुनाव में खास

अब 900 मतदाताओंं पर ही एक बूथ : हर बार 1100 मतदाताओंं पर एक बूथ हाेता है। इस बार काेराेना की वजह से 900 मतदाताओंं पर ही एक बूथ बनाया गया है।

ईवीएम से मतदान : इस बार जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव ईवीएम से कराएं जाएंगे। इसकाेे लेकर निर्वाचन विभाग पूरी तैयारी कराएंगा।

