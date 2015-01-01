पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ये है समुद्री बाज:तैरती मछलियों का करता है शिकार, उड़ते हुए मात्र 5 से 10 सेकंड में जकड़ लेता है अपने पंजाें में

जवाई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ये है समुद्री बाज ओस्प्रे। इसे फिश हॉक भी कहते हैं। यह अपने शिकार और उसके अनूठे तरीके से जाना जाता है। तालाब या समुद्र में तैरती हुई मछली का महज 5 से 10 सेकंड में शिकार कर लेता है। आसमान में उड़ते हुए ओस्प्रे पानी में मछली को देखकर पलक झपकते ही शिकार कर लेते हैं।

मछुआरे के जाल में भले ही एक बार मछली न आए, लेकिन ओस्प्रे शिकार से नहीं चूकता। समुद्री बाज ने जवाई बांध में पानी की सतह पर तैर रही जिंदा मछली को पलक झपकते ही अपना शिकार बनाया। इसके बाद मछली को पंजों में उठाकर चला गया। इसी दौरान दैनिक भास्कर के लिए वाइल्ड लाइफ फोटोग्राफर कृष्णपाल पारंगी ने यह तस्वीर अपने कैमरे में कैद की।

ओस्प्रे : जवाई बांध में 15 से 20 की तादाद में अभी

  • ओस्प्रे खारे पानी या समुद्र के आसपास रहना पसंद करते हैं।
  • ये अक्सर तैरती मछलियों को अपना शिकार बनाते हैं।
  • समुद्री बाज के सिर और अंडरपोरेट्स ब्राउन व्हाइट होते हैं।
  • ये खारे पानी या समुद्र के आसपास रहना पसंद करते हैं।
  • जवाई बांध में अभी इनकी संख्या 15 से 20 है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें