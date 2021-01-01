पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • For The First Time In Pali, 200 Types Of Courses Will Be Exhibited In The District Club

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शनी:पाली में पहली बार आज डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्लब में लगेगी 200 प्रकार के पाैधाें की प्रदर्शनी

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जेसीआई पाली डायनेमिक न्यू के बैनर तले लगेगी प्रदर्शनी, रियायत दर पर ले जा सकेंगे पाैधे

शहर में पहली बार पाैधाें की प्रदर्शनी मंगलवार काे डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्लब में लगेगी। जेसीआई पाली डायनेमिक न्यू के बैनर तले लगने वाली प्रदर्शनी में दाे साै से अधिक प्रकार के पाैधे प्रदर्शित किए जाएंगे। इन पाैधाें काे यहां आने वाले लाेग रियायत दर पर ले जा भी सकेंगे।

संगठन के सचिव पलकेश कटारिया ने बताया कि गणतंत्र दिवस के शुभ अवसर पर पर्यावरण जागरूकता के लिए इस प्रदर्शनी का आयाेजन किया जा रहा है। इसका उद्‌घाटन न्यायाधीश पाेक्साे एक्ट बरकत अली सुबह 10.30 बजे करेंगे। प्रदर्शनी सुबह 10.30 से दाेपहर एक बजे तक रहेगी।

इससे पहले पर्यावरण जागरुकता के लिए डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्लब से ही सुबह 9.30 बजे साइकिल रैली निकाली जाएगी जाे महावीर सर्किल, सूरजपाेल, अंबेडकर सर्किल, बजरंग बाग, काॅलेज राेड, शिवाजी सर्किल, बांगड़ स्कूल हाेते हुए वापस डिस्ट्रिक्ट क्लब पहुंच संपन्न हाेगी।

इस दाैरान भामाशाह उगमराज सांड, राजेंद्र मेहता, भरत गोगड़, शिवराज बोहरा अतिथि रूप में माैजूद रहेंगे। तैयारी में संस्थापक अध्यक्ष विनय बंब, अध्यक्ष पुनीत जीरावला, कार्यक्रम संयोजक विकास जैन, पंकज दुबे, धर्मेंद्र खत्री, अजय मेहता, मोहित गर्ग, नरेंद्र गोलचा, सुमित कवाड़, विकास बुबकिया, तेजपाल जैन, अरविंद कवाड़, योगेश सोलंकी, जैसी विंग के अध्यक्ष उत्कर्ष बुबकिया आदि जुटे हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser