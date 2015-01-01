पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुखद:सड़क हादसे में घायल कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष चाड़वास के पिता का निधन

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • नया गांव फ्लाईओवर पर पीछे से आए ट्रक ने वैन को मारी थी टक्कर

नया गांव फ्लाईओवर पर गत 9 दिसंबर की सुबह ट्रक व मारुति वैन की टक्कर में घायल हुए कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष चुन्नीलाल चाड़वास के पिता जालमसिंह राजपुराेहित ने उपचार के दाैरान मंगलवार सुबह दम ताेड़ दिया। घटना के बाद उनका जाेधपुर एमडीएम अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा था। दाेपहर काे चाड़वास गांव में गमगीन माहाैल में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

शवयात्रा में कांग्रेस व भाजपा से जुड़े नेता एवं समाज के लाेग शामिल हुए। उल्लेखनीय है कि 9 दिसंबर काे सुबह चाड़वास निवासी कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष जालमसिंह राजपुराेहित परिवार के लाेगाें के साथ मारुति वैन में ठाकुरला गांव में रिश्तेदार की सगाई समाराेह में भाग लेने जा रहे थे। पाली में फ्लाईओवर पर पीछे से आ रहे ट्रक ने उनकी वैन काे टक्कर मार दी।

हादसे में जालमसिंह व उनका पुत्र गंगासिंह घायल हाे गए, जबकि बाकी लाेग बाल-बाल बच गए। सूचना पर टीपी नगर थाना पुलिस ने माैके पर पहुंच घायल पिता-पुत्र काे बांगड़ अस्पताल पहुंचाया था। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जाेधपुर ले गए थे। सूचना पाकर कांग्रेस के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष चुन्नीलाल चाड़वास के साथ पूर्व सभापति प्रदीप हिंगड़, पूर्व ब्लाक अध्यक्ष मेहबूब टी, प्रतिपक्ष नेता हकीम भाई समेत अन्य कांग्रेस नेता अस्पताल पहुंचे और प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद कांग्रेस नेता के पिता काे जाेधपुर ले गए। जहां उपचार के दाैरान मंगलवार सुबह उन्हाेंने दम ताेड़ दिया।

