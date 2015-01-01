पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कृषि विभाग के चार कर्मचारी, खारड़ा में एक ही परिवार के 8 लाेग संक्रमित

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • जिले में 68 नए मरीज मिले, बांगड़ अस्पताल में वृद्ध की माैत

जिले में बुधवार काे काेराेना के 68 नए मरीज सामने आए। इनमें पाली शहर व आसपास के क्षेत्राें में 29 मरीज सामने आए, जबकि साेजत में 11, राेहट में 9, सुमेरपुर में 5, भूलंबिया में 4, मारवाड़ जंक्शन में 4, दादाई 2, धनला, निमाज, बाली व बांकली में 1-1 मरीजाें की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई।

इसमें राेहट के खारड़ा में एक ही परिवार के 8 लाेगाें की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। जबकि भूलंबिया में दाे अलग-अलग घर में 4 और सियाट में एक ही घर के दाे सदस्य पाॅजिटिव हुए। इधर, मंगलवार काे रैपिड रेस्पाॅन्स की टीम ने कृषि विभाग में 5 कर्मचारियाें के सैंपल लिए।

इनमें से 4 कर्मचारियाें की बुधवार काे रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। मंगलवार काे एडीएम का रिपीट सैंपल लिया। इसमें एक बार फिर उनकी रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। इसके अलावा उनके घर में 25 वर्षीय युवक भी काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आया। आदर्श नगर में एक डाॅक्टर की रिपाेर्ट भी पाॅजिटिव आई। जिले में बुधवार काे 68 मरीजाें के साथ काेराेना का आंकड़ा 12151 पहुंच गया। जबकि मारवाड़ जंक्शन के 69 वर्षीय काेराेना संक्रमित वृद्ध ने बांगड़ अस्पताल में इलाज के दाैरान दम ताेड़ा। गंभीर हालत के चलते वृद्ध काे 7 दिसंबर काे बांगड़ अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था।

जहां बुधवार काे उनकी काेराेना से माैत हाे गई। बुधवार काे 33 मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर लाैटे। वर्तमान में 295 केस एक्टिव हैं। बुधवार काे 623 लाेगाें की सैंपलिंग हुई। जिले में अब तक 11856 मरीज स्वस्थ हाे चुके हैं। अब तक 176 लाेगाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। जबकि अब तक 1 लाख 61 हजार 559 लाेगाें के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं।

