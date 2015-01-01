पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

खुलासा:शौक-मौज के लिए चार बदमाशों ने मिलकर ईसरा पटवारी के साथ की थी लूट, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में ईसरा पटवारी के साथ लूट के आरोपी।
  • 40 दिन पहले ईसरा पटवारी के साथ हुई लूट का पुलिस ने किया खुलासा, एक आरोपी चोरी के मामले में दो बार जा चुका है जेल

पुलिस ने 40 दिन पहले ईसरा पटवारी के साथ दिनदहाड़े हुई लूट की वारदात का खुलासा कर इस मामले में दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। चार बदमाशों ने मिलकर इस वारदात को अपने शौक मौज के लिए अंजाम दिया था। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों में से एक के खिलाफ रेवदर थाने में चोरी का मामला दर्ज है और वो दो बार जेल भी जा चुका है।

फरार आरोपियों में से एक आले दर्जे का चोर है। सरकारी कर्मचारी के साथ हुई लूट की वारदात को एसपी पूजा अवाना ने गंभीरता से लेकर सरूपगंज थानाधिकारी छगन लाल डांगी के नेतृत्व में टीम बनाई। इस टीम ने कड़ी से कड़ी मिलाकर वारदात को खुलासा कर दिया।

बनाई थी विशेष टीम, घटना के बाद घर नहीं जाने से संदेह यकीन में बदला : थानाधिकारी छगनलाल डांगी ने इस लूट की वारदात के खुलासे को लेकर एक विशेष टीम बनाई, जिसमें कांस्टेबल महेंद्र सिंह देवड़ा, बाबू सिंह, बाबूलाल, टीकमाराम और कांजी कुमार शामिल थे। क्षेत्र में चोरी व लूट की वारदातों को अंजाम देने वाले बदमाशों की जानकारियां जुटाई गई। घटना के दिन कुछ संदिग्धों के इसरा गांव में अपने रिश्तेदारों के वहां जाने की सूचना मिली।

उन संदिग्धों के बारे में जानकारी जुटाई गई तो ये संदिग्ध घटना के बाद से ही अपने घर पर नहीं आ रहे थे, जिस पर पक्का संदेह यकीन में बदल गया और उनका पीछा कर इन संदिग्धों में साजाराम उर्फ साजिया पुत्र हंसाराम गरासिया निवासी लौटाना और भूराराम उर्फ भूरिया पुत्र कालूराम गरासिया निवासी मोरियो की फली निवासी लौटाना को बमुश्किल दस्तयाब किया। विभिन्न तकनीकी से पूछताछ में इन बदमाशों ने दो अन्य बदमाशों के साथ मिलकर वारदात को अंजाम देना स्वीकार किया। शराब पीकर खर्चे के लिए पैसे प्राप्त करने की नियत से लूट करना कबूल किया, जिस पर दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया। इनके कब्जे से लूट का माल बरामद करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है तथा फरार दो बदमाशों को भी गिरफ्तार करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

फरार आरोपियों में एक आला दर्जे का चोर, गिरफ्तार एक आरोपी के खिलाफ रेवदर थाने में दर्ज है चोरी का मामला
आठ हजार की नकदी, मोबाइल समेत सरकारी दस्तावेज लूटे थे

थानाधिकारी छगनलाल डांगी ने बताया कि करीब चालीस दिन पूर्व 28 सितंबर को ईसरा पटवारी चंद्रशेखर बारिया ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी कि रोजाना की तरह राजकीय कार्य निपटा कर ईसरा से स्वरूपगंज आ रहा था। शाम करीब साढ़े पांच बजे मांडवाड़़ा खालसा के धवली नेरी के पास अज्ञात चार लोगों ने उसकी बाइक सड़क पर रुकवाई तथा इन बदमाशों ने घसीट कर पास के खेत में करीब 40 फीट दूरी पर ले जाकर उसके साथ मारपीट की तथा चाकू की नोक पर जेब से एक पर्स से 8000 नकद तथा निजी पहचान कार्ड, दस्तावेज रखने का एक बैग, जिसमें राजस्व दस्तावेज ग्राम पंचायत ईसरा की जमाबंदी तथा नक्शा ट्रेस सहित लूटकर भाग गए। साथ ही उसकी बाइक की चाबी व मोबाइल भी ले गए थे।

पटवार संघ ने किया था विरोध, कलेक्टर को पेश किया था परिवाद

थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि लूट की वारदात अति गंभीर थी। पटवार संघ की ओर से लगातार नाराजगी जाहिर की जा रही थी और पटवार संघ की ओर से लूट के संबंध में कलेक्टर को भी परिवाद पेश किया था। घटना गंभीर होने से जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक पूजा अवाना ने स्वरूपगंज थानाधिकारी को एक लोक सेवक राजकीय पटवारी के साथ दिनदहाड़े हुई लूट की वारदात का खुलासा करने के निर्देश दिए थे।

  • शौक मौज के लिए नशे में 4 बदमाशों ने पटवारी के साथ लूट की थी। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों में से एक आरोपी साजिया चोरी के मामले में दो बार जेल जा चुका है और रेवदर थाने में उसके खिलाफ चोरी का मामला भी दर्ज है। फरार आरोपियों में से एक आला दर्जे का चोर है। -छगनलाल डांगी, थानाधिकारी, सरूपगंज
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें