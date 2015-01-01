पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:पंचायत चुनाव में मतदान के दाैरान काेराेना की गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह पालन करवाएं : एसपी

पाली42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाली पंचायतीराज चुनाव में ड्यूटी को लेकर निर्देश देते एसपी राहुल कोटोकी।
  • एसपी ने सुबह चुनाव डयूटी में लगे पुलिस के जवानाें की बैठक ली

पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव का पहला चरण 23 काे है, जिसकी प्रशासनिक स्तर पर तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। चुनाव ड्यूटी में नियुक्त पुलिस, आरएसी के जवानाें की शनिवार सुबह एसपी राहुल काेटाेकी ने बैठक ली। एसपी ने जवानाें काे शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से चुनाव संपन्न कराने एवं काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए ब्रीफ किया।

दाेपहर बाद एसपी ने जिले के पुलिस अफसराें की बैठक पुलिस लाइन सभागार में ली। उन्हाेंने कहा कि चुनाव के दौरान किसी तरह की सुरक्षा में कमी नहीं हाेनी चाहिए। 23 नवंबर से पंचायतीराज चुनाव का प्रथम चरण शुरू होने वाला है। सुरक्षा का जिम्मा पुलिस महकमे का है। महकमे की वजह से वोटर निडर होकर अपना मतदान कर पाएगा, जिसके लिए हमें मुस्तैद रहना होगा। चुनाव के दौरान चुनाव आयोग की गाइडलाइन की पालना करते हुए किसी भी उम्मीदवार को निश्चित परिधि के अंदर प्रचार-प्रसार नहीं किया जाएगा ओर न ही कोई प्रत्याशी की चुनाव सामग्री को लाने ले जाने का कार्य करेगा। चुनाव आयोग की गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं करने वाले कार्मिक के खिलाफ अनुशासनहीनता की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। भयमुक्त चुनाव बनाने के लिए सुरक्षा अति महत्वपूर्ण भाग है।

पोलिंग पार्टी के अनुसार सभी पुलिसकर्मियाें काे अन्य जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट एवं चुनाव संपन्न करवाने वाले अधिकारी के साथ रवाना किया जाएगा। बैठक में अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. तेजपाल सिंह, ब्रजेश कुमार साेनी समेत सभी पुलिस अधिकारी माैजूद रहे। एसपी ने पुलिस अफसराें व जवानाें काे ताकिद किया कि मतदान केंद्र में बिना मास्क किसी भी मतदाता काे भी प्रवेश नहीं दिया जाए, जिसकी जिम्मेदारी पुलिस काे संभालनी है।

