वार्ता:जैतारण में हाइवे जाम करने पर अड़ा गुर्जर समाज, प्रशासन ने की समझाइश

जैतारण/ बर मारवाड़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुर्जर आंदोलन की आंच जैतारण तक पहुंची, पुलिस ने नेताओंं से की वार्ता

अपनी कई मांगाें काे लेकर भरतपुर में फैले गुर्जर आंदाेलन की आंच अब जैतारण उपखंड तक पहुंच गई है। कर्नल किराेड़ीसिंह बैसला की अगुवाई में शुरू किए गए आंदाेजन के तहत यहां पर भी गुर्जर नेताओंं ने सरकार पर आंखें तरेरते हुए बुधवार काे हाईवे जाम करने की चेतावनी दी है। समाज की तरफ से अंदर ही अंदर सुलग रही आंदाेलन की आंच काे भांपते हुए पुलिस एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने समाज के कई नेताओंं के साथ समझाइश काे लेकर बातचीत की गई। इसके बाद भी वे हाईवे जाम काे लेकर अड़े रहे।

इसकाे लेकर पुलिस एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने भी कानून एवं सुरक्षा व्यवस्था काे लेकर तैयारियां कर दी है। वे समाज में हाेने वाली गतिविधियाें पर नजर रखने के साथ ही खुफिया तंत्र काे भी अलर्ट कर दिया है। आरएलपी प्रदेश प्रवक्ता रोहित गुर्जर ने बताया कि गुर्जर आरक्षण को लेकर राज्य सरकार लम्बे समय से आरक्षण को लेकर छलावा करती आ रही हैं। आरक्षण को लेकर राज्य सरकार हमारी 6 मांगों को जल्द सुनकर उसका निस्तारण करने के प्रति उदासीनता दिखा रही है।

क्षेत्र के झाला की चौकी से गुजरने वाले हाईवे को जाम करने की सूचना पर एएसपी तेजपालसिंह सहित अन्य अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी मे गुर्जर - देवासी समाज के नेताओं से वार्ता हुई लेकिन आंदोलनकारी आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर हाईवे जाम करने पर अड़ गये।

इस दौरान रायपुर मारवाड़ उपखंड अधिकारी राजेश मेवाड़ा, पुलिस उपअधीक्षक सुरेशकुमार रायपुर थानाधिकारी मनोज राणा, बर चौकी इंचार्ज एस आई राजदीपेन्द्रसिंह, सेंदड़ा थानाधिकारी प्रेमाराम विश्नोई, रास थानाधिकारी सुरेन्द्र कुमार, देवकरण गुर्जर, बाबूलाल गुर्जर बर, राजेन्द्र देवासी रायपुर, वेनाराम गुर्जर, मोहन देवासी, गुर्जर देवासी समाज के लोग मौजूद रहे।

