पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या:मुठभेड़ में दबाेचा हार्डकाेर-माेस्ट वांटेड अपराधी काे, पुलिस ने पीछाकर गुजरात में पकड़ा

पाली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आराेपी ने खिनावड़ी में सरेअाम युवक काे गाेली मार की थी हत्या

जैतारण-रायपुर इलाके में आतंक का पर्याय बने तथा खिनावड़ी गांव में 2 अक्टूबर काे सरेअाम भरतभूषण चारण के सीने में गाेली मारकर फरार हुए हार्डकाेर अपराधी 38 दिन की लंबी भागदाैड़ के बाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार करने में कामयाबी हासिल की है। आराेपी घटना के बाद से ही राजस्थान के साथ ही गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र तथा कर्नाटक जिले में पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बचने के लिए भागता फिर रहा था।

करीब 3000 किमी तक पुलिस लगातार उसके पीछे लगी रही। गुजरात के बनासकांठा जिले में वैकला सिहाेरी की हाेटल आशीर्वाद में पकड़ लिया। आराेपी ने यहां पर फरार हाेने के लिए पुलिस से मुठभेड़ करने का प्रयास किया, मगर वह सफल नहीं हुअा। पुलिस दल उसे पकड़कर रविवार काे जैतारण लेकर पहुंचा। पुलिस के अनुसार गत 2 अक्टूबर शाम को खिनावड़ी गांव में शाम को बाइक पर तेज गति से निकलने पर गांव

के भरतभूषण ने पीछाकर तेज गति से निकलने का कारण पूछने पर आरोपी बिकरलाई हाॅल झूठा निवासी प्रदीप राव ने अपने साथी भीलवाड़ा के गंगापुर सिटी निवासी अपने साथी सुरेश भाट के साथ मिलकर अवैध पिस्टल से भरतभूषण पर फायर कर हत्या कर कर दी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें