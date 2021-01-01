पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रानी प्रधान चुनाव मामला:हाईकाेर्ट ने 23 फरवरी तक आराेपियाें के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने पर राेक लगाई

पाली3 घंटे पहले
  • केस में नामजद तीन आराेपियाें की ओर से हाईकाेर्ट में लगाई थी याचिका

रानी पंचायत समिति में प्रधान के चुनाव में हथियारों के बल पर धमकी व मारपीट के साथ मतदान से वंचित रखने के आराेप में भाजपा से निर्वाचित पंचायत समिति सदस्य दूदाराम उर्फ दिनेश सीरवी की ओर से दर्ज कराए मामले में नारायण सिंह आकड़ावास, गाेविंदसिंह ओडवाड़िया व अजयपाल सिंह हेमावास की ओर से हाईकाेर्ट में दर्ज याचिका पर मंगलवार काे सुनवाई की गई।

हाईकाेर्ट के न्यायाधीश विजय बिश्नाेई ने मामले की अगली सुनवाई के लिए 23 फरवरी की तारीख मुकर्रर करते हुए पुलिस काे निर्देश दिए हैं कि अगली सुनवाई हाेने तक तीनाें याचिकाकर्ताओं पर काेई कार्रवाई नहीं करें। अभियाेजन के अनुसार सेपटावा निवासी पंचायत समिति सदस्य दूदाराम उर्फ दिनेश सीरवी की ओर से रानी थाने में दर्ज कराए मुकदमे में आराेप लगाया कि रानी पंचायत समिति प्रधान के चुनाव से पहले उसे तथा उसके साथ पंस सदस्य इंद्रसिंह राजपूत, लीला देवी व रतनाराम मेघवाल काे भाजपा नेताओं के करीब 25 से 30 आराेपियाें ने नारायणसिंह आकड़ावास के फार्म हाउस व कुंभलगढ़ के रिसाेर्ट में बंधक बनाकर रखा और बंदूक दिखा धमकाते हुए मतदान से वंचित रखा।

मामले में भाजपा प्रभारी बाबूसिंह राठाैड़, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष मंशाराम परमार, पार्षद सुरेश चाैधरी, खीमाराम ढारिया, नारायण प्रजापत के साथ भंवरसिंह मंडली, नारायणसिंह आकड़ावास, प्रधान पति गिरधारीसिंह बाेलागुड़ा, किशनसिंह बाेलागुड़ा, अजयपालसिंह हेमावास, गोविंदसिंह ओडवाड़िया, नरपतसिंह वणदार, अमरसिंह सिनली समेत अन्य आरेापियों काे नामजद किया गया था।

