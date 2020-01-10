पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:मरीज बढ़े तो पाली विधायक ने बांगड़ में खराब पड़े वार्ड को ठीक करवाकर 8 बेड लगवाए

पाली13 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक कोष से 25 लाख खर्च कर वार्ड में आधुनिक उपकरण भी लगवाए

शहर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मरीजों की संख्या दिनों दिन बढ़ रही है। अस्पताल में बेड की कमी भी हो चुकी है। इसके समाधान को लेकर विधायक ज्ञानचंद पारख ने छत से पानी टपकने से खराब हुए वार्ड को मात्र 5 दिन में ठीक करवाकर 8 बेड का आईसीयू वार्ड तैयार करवा दिया।

विधायक ने सेवा समिति के सहयोग से अपनी माता सज्जन कंवर की स्मृति से यह वार्ड तैयार करवाया है। एक दिन पूर्व ही औपचारिकता स्वरूप इसका उद्घाटन कर यहां मरीजों को भर्ती भी किया जा चुका है। आगामी चार दिन में 13 बेड का एक और आईसीयू वार्ड भी तैयार करवा रहे हैं।

गौरतलब है कि बांगड़ अस्पताल के वार्ड के पहली मंजिल पर बने गायनिक वार्ड के शौचालय एवं स्नानघर व्यवस्थित नहीं होने के चलते नीचे के वार्ड में पानी टपकता था। यहां जगह-जगह सीलन आने और यहां लगाए सीलिंग भी पूरी तरह से नीचे गिर गई थी।

शहर में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ते ही विधायक पारख ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों से बातचीत की। विधायक ने अपनी माता की स्मृति में खराब पड़े वार्ड तैयार करवाने का प्रस्ताव लिया। साथ ही उन्होंने यहां तक कहा कि वे सेवा समिति के सहयोग से खुद के खर्चे पर पूरा वार्ड तैयार करवाएंगे। इस पर चिकित्सा अधिकारी सहमत हो गए। इस पर विधायक खुद के खर्चे पर पूरा वार्ड तैयार करवाया। साथ ही विधायक कोष से 25 लाख रुपए वार्ड के उपकरणों पर भी खर्च किए।

इसी कारण मात्र 5 दिन में आईसीयू वार्ड तैयार हो गया। विधायक पारख ने बताया कि वार्ड के नवीनीकरण एवं अन्य साधन पर होने वाला व्यय माता सज्जन कंवर की स्मृति में पिता घीसूलाल पारख, भाई दिनेश पारख, भतीजे एवं पुत्र अंकित पारख एवं अर्पित पारख द्वारा व्यय किया जा रहा है।

13 बेड का आईसीयू वार्ड हो रहा तैयार

बांगड़ अस्पताल में 13 बेड के आईसीयू वार्ड की मरम्मत का काम चल रहा है। इसमें 5 बेड आईसीयू के और 8 बेड सेमी आईसीयू के लगाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा दोनों वार्डों में मरीजों के ऑक्सीजन के लिए नई पाइपलाइन भी बिछाई जा रही है।

9 फीट चौड़ा आईसीयू केबिन, नर्सिंग स्टाफ की सुरक्षा के लिए प्लास्टिक के पर्दे
प्रत्येक आईसीयू केबिन की चौड़ाई 9 फीट तक रखी गई है। प्रत्येक केबिन में एल्युमिनियम की शीट, दूषित हवा बाहर फेकने के लिए 5 एग्जास्ट फेन और एक वार्ड से दूसरे वार्ड के बीच प्लास्टिक पर्दे की सुरक्षा दीवार भी बनाई है।

कोष से लगवा रहे वार्ड में उपकरण
विधायक पारख ने वार्ड में उपकरण के लिए 25 लाख रुपए भी खर्च कर रहे हैं। इसमें वार्ड में नई ऑक्सीजन पाइपलाइन, प्रत्येक बेड पर मल्टीपेरा मॉनिटर, बाईपेप मशीन समेत अन्य उपकरण लगाए जा रहे हैं।

ये काम करवाए, जिससे कुछ ही दिन में तैयार हो गए वार्ड

  • क्षतिग्रस्त शौचालय व स्नानघर को पूरी तरह ठीक करवाया। {क्षतिग्रस्त शौचालयों में इंडियन पॉट हटवाकर वेस्टर्न पॉट लगवाए। {वार्ड व नर्सिंग कक्ष के बीच प्लास्टिक के मजबूत पर्दे लगावाए, ताकि नर्सिंगकर्मी सुरक्षित रहे
  • लंबे समय से वार्ड का सीवरेज सिस्टम खत्म हो गया था, जिसके चलते शौचालय एवं स्नान घर का पानी वार्ड में फैल जाता था। इसे ठीक करवाया। {वार्ड से लेकर टीबी अस्पताल के सामने मुख्य सीवरेज लाइन तक नई सीवरेज लाइन बिछाई, जिससे 4 से 5 वार्डों की सीवरेज की समस्या का समाधान हुआ {प्रत्येक बेड तक नई ऑक्सीजन लाइन बिछाई ।

खुद के खर्चे पर अस्पताल में आईसीयू वार्ड तैयार करवाए हैं

  • सेवा समिति के सहयोग से खुद के खर्चे पर आईसीयू वार्ड तैयार करवाए हैं। पहले यह वार्ड पूरी तरह से खराब पड़े थे। सरकारी स्तर पर इसे तैयार करवाने में ज्यादा समय लगने पर स्वयं के स्तर पर इसे ठीक करवाने का जिम्मेदारी ली है। यह मैंने अपनी माता सज्जन कंवर की स्मृति में तैयार करवाया है। 5 दिन में 8 बेड का एक आईसीयू वार्ड तैयार हो गया है। आगामी कुछ दिनों में 13 बेड का दूसरा आईसीयू वार्ड भी तैयार हो जाएगा। इससे मरीजों व चिकित्सा विभाग को काफी सुविधा भी मिलेगी। इसमें विधायक कोष से उपकरण भी लगाए जा रहे है। - ज्ञानचंद पारख, विधायक पाली
