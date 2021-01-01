पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाराजगी:अनदेखी कर बना दी सर्विस रोड, विरोध हुआ तो अब समाधान के प्रयास शुरू

सोजत रोड2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणाें ने विराेध करते हुए कलेक्टर काे ज्ञापन साैंपा, अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों ने किया सर्विस रोड का मौका-मुआयना

कस्बे के फुलाद मार्ग रेलवे फाटक पर निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज के दोनों तरफ बनाई सर्विस रोड की ऊंचाई इस मार्ग के रहवासियों सहित दोनों तरफ के काॅलोनी वालों के लिए सुविधा की जगह दुविधा का पर्याय बन गई है। ग्रामीणों के लगातार विरोध व पंचायत समिति सदस्य अनिल कुमार व्यास के नेतृत्व में ग्रामीणों द्वारा जिला कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सुपुर्द करने के बाद शुक्रवार को सोजत उपखण्ड अधिकारी दौलतराम, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि अजयसिंह कच्छवाह, तहसीलदार भागीरथराम चौधरी, विकास अधिकारी कंवरलाल सोनी, पीडब्ल्यूडी एक्सईएन केशुलाल, उप परियोजना प्रबंधक एस.पी. सिंह ने माैका मुआयना कर समस्या के समाधान के लिए वार्ता की। एसडीएम दौलतराम ने परियोजना प्रबंधक एस.पी.सिंह को सारे विकल्पों पर चर्चा कर उचित समाधान के निर्देश दिए। गौरतलब है कि कस्बे के फुलाद मार्ग स्टेट हाइवे 62 पर रेलवे ट्रैक के उपर से ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

बारिश में हाेगा काॅलाेनी में जमा पानी

निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज के दोनों तरफ सीसी सर्विस रोड बनाई गई है। सर्विस रोड को मुख्य सड़क मार्ग से करीब चार फीट उपर ले लिया गया। इससे इस मार्ग पर स्थित मकान व दुकानें सर्विस रोड के बराबर व कुछ जगह तो सर्विस रोड के नीचे चले गए हैं। दोनों तरफ की आवासीय काॅलोनियां भी काफी नीचे रह गई है। सर्विस रोड व भवनों के बीच पानी निकासी को लेकर कोई व्यवस्था नहीं की गई है।

जिससे इस मार्ग पर जमा हो रहा पानी भवनों को क्षति पहुंचा रहा है। पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से बारिश के दाैरान पानी भवनों व आवासीय काॅलोनी में जमा होगा व काॅलोनियां जलमग्न हो जाएगी। इस माैके उप सरपंच हेमेन्द्र सिंह चौहान,ग्राम विकास अधिकारी खंगारसिंह,आरआई कमलेश मीणा,जलदाय विभाग जेईएन पूनम चौधरी आदि मौजूद थे।

यह समाधान चाहते हैं प्रतिनिधि
सरपंच प्रतिनिधि अजयसिंह कच्छवाह व पंचायत समिति सदस्य अनिल कुमार व्यास ने प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों व उप परियोजना प्रबंधक को सारे विकल्पों पर चर्चा करने के बाद सर्विस रोड की ऊंचाई को कम कर पानी निकासी की समुचित व्यवस्था करने की मांग रखी। उन्होंने कहा कि सर्विस रोड की ऊंचाई को यदि कम नहीं किया जाता है तो बारिश के दाैरान ओवरब्रिज सहित अन्य जगह से आने वाला पानी फुलाद मार्ग व आसपास की काॅलोनी में जमा हो जाएगा।

जिससे विकट हालात पैदा हो जाएंगे। मोहल्लों में आने-जाने के रास्ते बंद हो जाएंगे व आमजन को विकट परिस्थितियों से गुजरना पड़ेगा। उप परियोजना प्रबंधक सिंह ने दो दिन में सभी विकल्पों पर विचार कर आमजन की सुविधा के लिए उचित समाधान करने का आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser