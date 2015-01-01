पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:रानी में जल्दी के चक्कर में रेलवे फाटक बंद होते-होते जीप अंदर घुसी, टक्कर से बैरियर क्षतिग्रस्त, लोहे का बेरिकेड लगाकर यातायात रोका

पालीएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे फाटक बंद करते समय जीप की टक्कर से बैरियर क्षतिग्रस्त होने से यातायात बाधित हाे गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार दोपहर काे ट्रेन के आने के समय फाटक बंद करते समय जीप के अंदर के घुसते समय बैरियर जीप पर गिर जाने के कारण बैरियर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। जिस पर लोहे के पाइप का बैरिकेड लगाकर यातायात को रोका गया, जिससे सभी रास्तों पर वाहनों की लम्बी कतारें लग गई। रेलवे के इलेक्ट्रिक विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने क्षतिग्रस्त फाटक के बैरियर के भाग को हटा कर नया भाग लगा कर फाटक को ठीक किया गया।

