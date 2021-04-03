पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • In Himachal, The Arraignment Of Molesting The Daughter Was Becoming A Monk In Buda, After 5 Years The Police Pressed

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:हिमाचल में बेटी से छेड़छाड़ का आराेपी बड़ा गुड़ा में साधु बनकर रहा था, 5 साल बाद पुलिस ने दबाेचा

पाली/कंटालिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हिमाचल प्रदेश में अपनी बेटी काे की हाेटल में ले जाकर उसके साथ छेड़खानी करने के मामले का आराेपी पाली जिले में आकर साधु बन गया। वह 3 साल से बड़ागुडा के पास खाखरा गांव कुंडेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में रह रहा था। गुरुवार काे इस बारे में सूचना मिलने पर हिमाचल प्रदेश के विलासपुर से पहुंचे पुलिस दल ने स्थानीय पुलिस के सहयाेग से उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसे वापस हिमाचल ले जाया जा रहा है। आराेपी भी वहां का ही रहने वाला है।

पुलिस के अनुसार चमनलाल पुत्र पेनूराम लवाणा, निवासी कोटवली, तहसील घुमारवीं, जिला बिलासपुर, हिमाचल प्रदेश के खिलाफ वर्ष 2016 में उसकी पुत्री ने ही हाेटल में ले जाकर उसके साथ छेड़खानी करने का आराेप लगाते हुए पुलिस थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। इस पर पुलिस ने जांच तथा पीड़िता के बयानाें के आधार पर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। काफी दिनाें तक जेल में रहने के बाद उसकाे जमानत मिल गई। इसके बाद वह पाली जिले में आ गया था।

पहाड़ियाें में आकर साधु बन गया, अपनी पहचान भी छिपा ली

बताया जाता है कि जमानत पर रिहा हाेने के बाद उसने अपने गांव काे छाेड़ दिया तथा पाली जिले के पहाड़ी क्षेत्र काे ही अपना कार्यक्षेत्र बना लिया। आराेप चमनलाल 3 साल से साधु के भेष में आकर बड़ागुडा के पास खाखरा गांव कुंडेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में ही पूजा-अर्चना कर रहा था। आराेपी ने अपनी पहचान भी छिपा ली। साथ ही यहां पर वह भगवा वेश में ही थी।

उसकी तलाश हिमाचल प्रदेश की पुलिस कर रही थी। इस बारे में जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस चाैकी कंटालिया से एएसआई सीताराम गाैड़, अर्जुनराम, भरत कुमार गाैड़, विजय कुमार व हिमाचल प्रदेश से एसआई दौलतराम, आरक्षक राकेश कुमार, राजकुमार, रविन्द्र कुमार ने घेराबंदी कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें