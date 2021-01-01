पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  • In The First Phase, 34.32% Health Workers Made Distance From Vaccination, Only 1183 Arrived At 32 Booths On The Last Day To Get Vaccinated

टीके से डर:पहले चरण में 34.32%स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने वैक्सीनेशन से बनाई दूरी, अंतिम दिन 32 बूथ पर केवल 1183 ही पहुंचे टीका लगवाने

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • चिकित्सा विभाग ने टीका लगवाने से बचे 2262 के अलावा दूरी बनाने वाले 3725 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे फाेन व मैसेज कर बुलाया

वैक्सीनेशन का पहला चरण पूरा हुआ। इसमें 34.32 प्रतिशत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने दूरी बनाई। शुक्रवार को 32 स्थानों पर स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे टीके लगाए गए। इसमें 1183 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। जिले में 14 हजार 753 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया था। 9196 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने ही टीका लगवाया। 4804 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीके से दूरी बनाई।

जिले में 65.68 प्रतिशत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीका लगवाया। सीएमएचओ डाॅ. आरपी मिर्धा ने बताया कि मेडिकल काॅलेज में 100, बांगड़ अस्पताल में 92 और एएनएम प्रशिक्षण केंद्र पर 51 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। इसी तरह बाली सीएचसी में 52, बेड़ा में 29, फालना-1 में 40, फालना-2 में 76, देसूरी में 46, नाडोल में 12, घाणेराव में 21, सादड़ी में 83, सीएचसी जैतारण में 36, निमाज में 20, रास में 13, खारची में 17, कंटालिया मे 19, सिरियारी में 37, जोजावर में 24, रायपुर में 30, कुशालपुरा में 9, रानी में 46, खौड़ में 27, रोहट में 21, वायद में 18, बगड़ी नगर में 37, सोजत रोड में 36, चंडावल नगर में 13, सुमेरपुर में 61, तखतगढ़ में 30, कोसेलाव में 13, सांडेराव में 34 तथा उपजिला अस्पताल सोजत में 44 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे टीका लगाया।

प्रथम चरण के तीसरे व नाैंवे दिन आई वैक्सीनेशन में सबसे अधिक गिरावट
वैक्सीनेशन के पहले चरण की शुरुआत 16 जनवरी से हुई। हर राेज 10 से 15% की गिरावट आई। लेकिन 20 व 29 जनवरी काे सबसे अधिक गिरावट आई। इसमें 16 जनवरी काे 15%, 18 जनवरी काे 33%, 20 जनवरी काे 50.53%, 22 जनवरी 48%, 23 जनवरी काे 20.34%, 24 जनवरी काे 42%, 25 जनवरी काे 33% और 27 जनवरी काे 26.65 और 29 जनवरी काे 69.68 प्रतिशत की गिरावट अाई।

आगे क्या : वंचित 4808 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे चाैथे चरण के बाद ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन की डाेज

पहले चरण में 4808 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीका लगवाने से वंचित रह गए। जानकारों की माने ताे अब वंचित रहे इन स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों काे वैक्सीन की डाेज चाैथे चरण के पूरा हाे जाने के बाद मिलेगी।

9 दिन में वैक्सीनेशन के आंकडे
दिन लक्ष्य टीके वंचित
16 जनवरी 500 426 74
18 जनवरी 500 331 169
20 जनवरी 473 234 239
22 जनवरी 510 265 245
23 जनवरी 693 552 141
24 जनवरी 1000 579 421
25 जनवरी 4475 2995 1480
27 जनवरी 3587 2631 956
29 जनवरी 5987 1831 4156

ऐप खोलें
