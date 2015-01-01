पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  In The Last 6 Years, 22 November Is The Coldest, The Temperature Dropped To 0.6 Degree Near 10 Degrees, Winter Will Only Increase Further

माैसम:पिछले 6 वर्षों में 22 नवंबर सबसे ठंडा, 0.6 डिग्री गिरकर 10 डिग्री के करीब पहुंचा तापमान, अभी और बढ़ेगी सर्दी

पाली3 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • जिले में उत्तरी व पूर्वी हवाएं चलना आरंभ हो गई हैं, जिसकी वजह से लगातार बढ़ रही ठिठुरन

जिले में ठिठुरन बरकरार और तापमान में लगातार गिरावट का दौर जारी है। रविवार को जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान 0.6 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 10.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ, जाे इस माह का सबसे कम तापमान है।

वहीं मौसम विशेषज्ञाें की माने तो अगले कुछ दिन तापमान में और गिरावट की संभावना है। वहीं सर्दी ने 22 नवंबर का पिछले 6 वर्ष का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ दिया है। शनिवार काे न्यूनतम तापमान 10.16 डिग्री रहा। यह सबसे कम रहा। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान भी 24 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

जिले में उत्तरी व पूर्वी हवाएं चलना आरंभ हो गई हैं, जिसकी वजह से सर्दी ने असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। जिले में इन हवाओं की वजह से अलसुबह व शाम के बाद ठिठुरन लगातार बढ़ रही है।

