जागरुकता:आवाज अभियान के तहत महिलाओं को दी अधिकारों की जानकारी

पुलिस विभाग द्वारा चलाए जा रहे आवाज अभियान के तहत कस्बे के पुलिस थाना परिसर मे गुरुवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक श्यामसिंह की उपस्थिति में बैठक का आयोजन किया गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार महिलाओं व बालिकाओं की सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करने, अपने अधिकारों एवं कानूनों के प्रति सजग रहने, लैंगिग समानता उत्पन्न करने महिला अपराधों में कमी लाने एवं युवाओं बालकों में महिला सुरक्षा एवं सम्मान का भाव जागृत करने के उद्वेश्य से पुलिस विभाग द्वारा विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। बैठक मे पुलिस अधीक्षक द्वारा पुलिस थाना झाब क्षेत्र की महिलाओं को उक्त अभियान के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए कानूनी जानकारी व अधिकारों से अवगत करवाया। पुलिस अधीक्षक ने शांय कालीन चौपाल के दौरान पुलिस थाना झाब क्षेत्र के उपस्थित ग्रामीणो से समस्याओं को सुनकर निस्तारण के लिए कार्यवाही अमल में लाई गई व बैठक के दौरान उपस्थित लोगों को वर्तमान में घटित हो रहे महिला अत्याचार, साईबर अपराध के संबंध में जानकारी दी गई।

बैठक में स्थानीय थानाधिकारी अनु चौधरी, झाब सरपंच फुलकंवर, ठाकराराम चौधरी देवड़ा, गुमानसिंह भायल, भुपेन्द्रसिंह चौधरी, हकीम खां जोधावास, तगराज दर्जी, आंबाराम चौधरीा, डूगंराराम पुरोहित देवड़ा सहित कई ग्रामीण महिलाए व पुरुष उपस्थित थे।

