रेलवे:रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड का नवाचार: ऑनलाइन परीक्षा के सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों काे देखा जा रहा है लाइव

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेंट्रलाइज्ड सीसीटीवी कैमरों की जद में परीक्षा केंद्र, मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड आइसोलेटेड पदों की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा से शुरुआत

रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड के अधिकारी अजमेर सहित देश भर के परीक्षा केंद्रों को लाइव देख रहे हैं। इसके लिए अजमेर सहित देश के 350 परीक्षा केंद्रों को सेंट्रलाइज्ड सीसी टीवी कैमरों से जोड़ा गया है। इसका कमान सेंटर रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड अजमेर सहित विभिन्न भर्ती बोर्ड में रखा गया है।

किस केंद्र पर परीक्षा के दौरान क्या-क्या गतिविधि की जा रही है, इसका पता रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड में बैठे अधिकारी एक क्लिक पर ही देख सकते हैं। साथ ही परीक्षा में मुन्ना भाई की समस्या से मुक्ति के लिए अब परीक्षा के दौरान भी बीच में बायो मैट्रिक की व्यवस्था की गई है। रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड अजमेर की आेर से मंगलवार से शुरू की गई मिनिस्ट्रियल एंड आइसोलेटेड पदों की परीक्षा में नवाचार की शुरूआत की गई है। आरआरबी अजमेर के अध्यक्ष के आर चौधरी ने बताया कि अब तक संबंधित परीक्षा केंद्रों पर ही सीसी टीवी कैमरों की व्यवस्था थी।

यदि सेंटर परीक्षा के दौरान किसी प्रकार का व्यवधान आ जाए, या कोई और बात हो जाए, तो रेलवे अधिकारियों को उस समय ही पता पड़ता था, जब सेंटर की ओर से उन्हें फोन पर जानकारी दी जाती थी। अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों को अब सेंट्रलाइज्ड लाइव देखा जा सकता है।

इसके लिए सभी केंद्रों को आरआरबी के अजमेर के साथ ही अन्य संबंधित आरआरबी के मुख्यालय से जोड़ा गया है। इसका फायदा यह है कि परीक्षा केंद्र पर अभ्यर्थी के साथ ही इनविजिलेटर और अन्य स्टाफ की भी मॉनीटरिंग की जा रही है। जिस भी परीक्षा केंद्र को देखना है उसका नंबर क्लिक कर तुरंत देखा जा सकता है। सेंटर सीधे लाइव होने के कारण नकल या किसी अन्य गैर कानूनी कृत्य की गुंजाइश नहीं रह पाती है।

मुन्ना भाई जैसे केसेज को रोकने के लिए परीक्षा के दौरान भी बायो मैट्रिक की व्यवस्था
पूर्व में परीक्षाओं के दौरान सेंटर पर एंटर होने के वक्त ही बायो मैट्रिक की व्यवस्था थी। इस बार इसमें भी बदलाव किया गया है। काेविड-19 के चलते परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पहले ही कड़ी जांच व्यवस्था चल रही है। अब अभ्यर्थी जब सेंटर में एंटर होता है, तो उसकी बायोमेट्रिक ली जाती है।

इसके बाद जब परीक्षा शुरू हो जाती है, तब उसके बाद आधा घंटा या किसी भी समय में एक बार फिर अभ्यर्थी की बायो मैट्रिक ली जा रही है। बायो मैट्रिक लेते हुए फोटो लिया जा रहा है, अंगूठा दोबारा लिया जा रहा है साथ ही अभ्यर्थी के हस्ताक्षर कराए जा रहे हैं, ताकि पता लग सके कि परीक्षा मूल अभ्यर्थी ही दे रहा है, कोई मुन्ना भाई नहीं दे रहा है।

