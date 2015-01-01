पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध रूप से संचालित फैक्ट्रियाें पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश

पाली4 घंटे पहले
एनजीटी के निर्देशाें की पालना काे लेकर साेमवार काे एडीएम वीरेंद्रसिंह चाैधरी की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। बैठक में एडीएम चाैधरी ने नगर परिषद एवं सीईटीपी काे एनजीटी के निर्देशों की पालना करते हुए पानी निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार उपचारित करने अाैर किसी भी सूरत में प्रदूषित पानी नदी में न जाए इसकी पुख्ता व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश दिए।

बैठक में एसडीएम उत्सव कौशल ने कहा कि प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के अधिकारी निरंतर सीईटीपी के सैंपल की जांच की निगरानी करने के साथ ही अवैध रूप से संचालित फैक्ट्रियों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई करने की बात कही। उन्होंने कृषि, सिंचाई, पेयजल, भूजल विभाग के अधिकारियों को एनजीटी के निर्देशों की पालना मंे सौंपे गए दायित्वों के संबंध में निरंतर कार्रवाई कर रिपाेर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में सीईटीपी के अध्यक्ष अनिल गुलेच्छा ने जेएडएलडी प्लांट में चल रहे कार्यों की

जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि स्काडा आॅनलाइन सिस्टम प्रभावी है। जयपुर तक प्रतिदिन रिपोर्ट भेजी जा रही है। प्लांट संख्या 4 व 6 में अपग्रेडेशन कार्य भी प्रगति पर है। उन्होंने कहा कि एसटीपी प्लांट में उपचारित पानी को उद्योगों के लिए काम में लिया जा रहा है। बैठक में प्रदूषण नियंत्रण मंडल के क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी कार्यालय के दीपक ओझा ने बिंदुओंं की जानकारी देते हुए अब तक किए गए कार्याें के बारे में बताया। बैठक में रूडिप के एक्सईएन केके अग्रवाल, नगर परिषद आयुक्त बृजेश राॅय, उद्योग विभाग के रज्जाक अली समेत विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

