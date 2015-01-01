पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:विकास के मुद्दे गायब, स्थानीय प्रत्याशी के साथ जातीय कार्ड बन रहा इस बार चुनाव में मुद्‌दा

पाली42 मिनट पहले
पाली. बांगड़ कॉलेज में पंचायतीराज चुनाव को लेकर ईवीएम की जांच करते मतदानकर्मी।
  • बाली, रानी व देसूरी के जि.प. के 9 व पं.स. की 53 सीटों पर प्रचार थमा, मतदान कल

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के तहत पहले चरण के चुनाव का प्रचार शनिवार काे थम गया। प्रथम चरण में रानी, बाली व देसूरी के जिला परिषद सदस्य के 9 वार्ड व तीनाें पंचायत समिति के 53 वार्डाें में चुनाव साेमवार काे संपन्न हाेेंगे। इन चुनावों में दाेनाें ही पार्टियाें के सिंबल पर नेता भले ही चुनाव लड़ रहे हाे, लेकिन विकास के मुद्दे गायब हैं।

गांवाें में न ताे बिजली-पानी-सड़क की चर्चा हाेती है और न ही पार्टी की ओर से काेई घाेषणा पत्र जारी किया गया है। गांवों में सिर्फ जातीय मुद्दाें पर ही चुनाव लड़ा जा रहा है। अपने जाति के नेता काे जिताने के लिए दूसरी जातियाें से गठजाेड़ रणनीति तैयार हाे रही है। जहां प्रधान की सीट सामान्य है, वहां पर कांटे की टक्कर देखने काे मिल रही है। भाजपा में लगभग सभी नेता चुनावों में पूरी तरह से सक्रिय नजर आ रहे हैं। सांसद पीपी चाैधरी से लेकर सभी विधायक भी राेजाना तय कार्यक्रम के तहत ही देर रात पार्टी के उम्मीदवाराें के पक्ष में प्रचार कर रहे हैं। वहीं, कांग्रेस में नेतृत्व नजर नहीं आ रहा, उम्मीदवार खुद ही प्रचार की जिम्मेदारी से लेकर जनसंपर्क कर रहे हैं। हालांकि कई स्थानाें पर जरूर विधानसभा प्रत्याशी रहे नेता अपने उम्मीदवारों के पक्ष में प्रचार करते दिख रहे हैं। इधर, रविवार काे बांगड़ काॅलेज से प्रथम चरण के लिए चुनाव संपन्न कराने के लिए मतदान दल रवाना हाेंगे।

पाली की तीन पंचायत समितियाें के चुनावों से पहले भास्कर में पढ़ें क्या मुद्दे, कैसे प्रचार, और क्या है गणित

पंचायत समिति: बाली, कुल वार्ड 23, मतदान बूथ: 245

जिला परिषद के वार्ड 11 में अमालिया, भीमाना, गाेरिया, काकंराडी, काेयलवाव, मालनू, नाना, सेवाड़ी, कुरण, पीपला के मतदाता वाेट देंगे। वार्ड 12 में बेड़ा, भंदर, भाटूंद, चामुंडेरी, काेठार, कुमटिया, लुण्डारा के वाेटर मतदान करेंगे। वार्ड 13 में बीजापुर, बिसलपुर, बाेया, धणी, दूदूनी, खिमेल, माकमपुरा, पैरवा, फालना, फालना गांव, सेणा, बेड़ल गांव के ग्रामीण वाेट देंगे। वार्ड 14 में बारवा, भीटवाड़ा, काेटबालियान, लाटाडा, लुणावा, मिरगेसर, मुंडारा, पादरला, गुडालास, सेसली, शिवतलाव के मतदाता वाेट देंगे।

पंचायत समिति: रानी, कुल वार्ड: 15, मतदान बूथ: 149

जिला परिषद के वार्ड 17 में बालराई, बूसी, चांचाेडी, इंटतरा मेड़तियान, कीरवा, खाैड़, मांडल, निंबाड़ा, गुडा एंदला, साेड़ावास, टेवाली के मतदाता करेंगे मतदान। वार्ड 18 में नाडाेल, वरकाणा, बिजाेवा, ढारिया, इंटतरा चारणान, जवाली, किसनपुरा, नादाणा भाटान, रानी गांव, सालरिया के मतदाता देंगे वाेट। वार्ड 19 में भादरलाऊ, देवली, गजनीपुरा, पिलाेवनी, इंदरवाड़ा, जीवंद कलां, केरली, खिंवाड़ा, नीपल, सांवलता, सिवास, वणदार के मतदाता करेंगे मतदान।

रानी में चुनाव काफी राेचक, जातिगत समीकरण ही तय करेंगे गणित

यहां वार्ड संख्या 13 में कांग्रेस के मैदान से हटने के बाद निर्दलीय व भाजपा के बीच मुकाबला है। पूरी पंचायत समिति में ही मुद्दा विकास नहीं हाेकर सिर्फ जातीय रह गया है। जाे जिस जाति काे अधिक प्रभावित कर पाएगा, चुनाव परिणाम भी उसके पक्ष में आने की उम्मीद है। रानी में वार्ड संख्या 5 व 8 में एक ही जाति के प्रत्याशी मैदान में हाेने से मुकाबला सिर्फ जाति पर ही अाधारित हाेकर रह गया है। इसी प्रकार वार्ड संख्या 10 में भी जातीय समीकरण बन रहे हैं। वार्ड संख्या 6 में सामान्य सीट पर तीन महिलाएं अाैर एक पुरुष प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। रानी में प्रधान की सीट सामान्य महिला हाेने के चलते बड़े नेताअाें ने महिलाओं काे ही मैदान में उतारा है। जिला उपाध्यक्ष सुमित्रा राजपुराेहित, चार बार के समिति सदस्य व निवर्तमान रानी कृषि मंडी अध्यक्ष गिरधारी सिंह बोलागुडा की पत्नी श्याम कंवर मैदान में हैं। वार्ड 1 से पूर्व प्रधान पाबूसिंह राणावत की पत्नी प्रेम कंवर, कांग्रेस प्रदेश सचिव खेतसिंह मेड़तिया की पत्नी लाडकंवर, केंद्रीय बालश्रम आयोग के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष शिशुपाल सिंह राजपुरोहित की पत्नी शीलासिंह ने भी ताल ठाेकी है। इसी प्रकार वार्ड संख्या 2 से मंडल अध्यक्ष हुकमसिंह की पत्नी भी मैदान में हैं।

पंचायत समिति: देसूरी, कुल वार्ड: 15, मतदान बूथ: 129

  • देसूरी में जिला परिषद के वार्ड 15 में 11 ग्राम पंचायतों के वोटर मतदान करेंगे। इन गांवों में देसूरी, बागाेल, डायलाना कलां, घाणेराव, केसूली, काेट साेलंकियान, मगरतलाब, पनाेता, सुमेर, सांसरी, माडपुरा शामिल है।
  • वार्ड 16 में 12 ग्राम पंचायतों के मतदाता वोट देंगे। इन ग्राम पंचायतों में आना, बड़ाैद, दादाई, ढालाेप, दूदापुरा, काेटड़ी, मादा, मंडीगढ़, माेरखा, नारलाई, सिंदरली, गुडाजाटान शामिल है, जहां के ग्रामीण मतदान करेंगे।

दाेनाें पार्टियाें के बीच स्थानीय मुद्दा, जातीय समीकरण साधने में जुटे
देसूरी में दाेनाें पार्टियाें के प्रत्याशियाें के बीच में अपनी-अपनी जातियाें के साथ-साथ अन्य जातियों काे अपने पक्ष में करने की चुनाैती है। प्रचार में भाजपा प्रधानमंत्री माेदी काे मजबूत करने के लिए वाेट देने की अपील कर रही है। वहीं, प्रदेश सरकार के दाे साल के कार्याकाल काे लेकर कांग्रेस जनता के बीच जाकर वाेट मांग रही है। इस चुनाव में महिला कांग्रेस की प्रदेश सचिव रह चुकी डिंपल राठाैड़, कांग्रेस के किसान माेर्चा के पूर्व प्रदेश सचिव पुनीत सीरवी की किस्मत दांव पर लगी है।

भाजपा पुष्पेंद्रसिंह के भराेसे, कांग्रेस के साथ-साथ एनसीपी भी मैदान में
बाली में सिंबल पर टिकट लाने वाले भाजपा-कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियाें की चर्चा जरूर है, लेकिन स्थानीय उम्मीदवार का मुद्दा हावी लग रहा है। इसके अलावा जातीय समीकरण की बिसात भी यहां बिछी हुई है। अब मतदाताओं में जिसकी पैठ हाेगी, उसकी नैय्या पार लगेगी। पूर्व प्रधान सामताराम गरासिया की पत्नी पानरी बाई वार्ड संख्या 12 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हैं। पूर्व जिला परिषद सदस्य अनिल भाटी वार्ड संख्या 22 से व राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्रसिंह बारवा वार्ड संख्या 18 से ताल ठाेंक रहे हैं।

