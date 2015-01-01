पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Pali
  It Is Necessary To Register The Mobile Number While Making The Reservation Of The Railway Ticket, Those Who Blacken The Ticket Will Also Be Banned.

नया नियम:रेल टिकट का रिजर्वेशन कराते समय मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर करना जरूरी, टिकट ब्लैक करने वालों पर भी लगेगा अंकुश

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिस मोबाइल नंबर से टिकट बुक करवाया उस पर मिलेगी ट्रेन के लेट या कैंसिल होने की जानकारी

यात्रियों को आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट से रेलवे टिकट बुकिंग कराने के लिए अपना मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर कराना होगा। चाहे टिकट बुकिंग किसी ने भी की हो। इससे फायदा यह होगा कि यात्रियों को उनके नंबर पर ही ट्रेन के देरी से आने या रद्द होने की सूचना मिल सकेगी। उन्हें परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। सही सूचना मिलने पर ट्रेन भी नहीं छूटेगी। यही नहीं, एक आईडी से कई टिकट बुक कराने वाले दलालों पर भी कुछ हद तक अंकुश लगेगा। रेलवे सूत्राें के अनुसार इससे यात्रियों को सटीक जानकारी मिल सकेगी। रिजर्वेशन कराते समय जल्द ही मोबाइल नंबर खुद का भरने की व्यवस्था लागू हो जाएगी।

अफसरों के अनुसार रिजर्वेशन के लिए यात्री का ही मोबाइल नंबर कंपल्सरी करने का मकसद यह है जितने भी यात्री ट्रेन में सफर कर रहे हैं, उनका नंबर पीआरएस सिस्टम में दर्ज होना चाहिए। कई बार रेल यात्री दूसरों के खातों से टिकट लेते हैं ऐसी स्थिति में प्रणाली में उनका संपर्क नंबर दर्ज नहीं किया जाता। अगर ट्रेन देरी से पहुंचती है या रद्द होती है या फिर ट्रेन के समय में बदलाव किया जाता है तो यात्री को इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल पाती। नए नियम के अनुसार अब बुकिंग कराते समय यात्रियों का अपना ही नंबर दर्ज करना होगा।

जानिए, रेलवे की आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट पर कैसे बनाएं अपना अकाउंट

  • आईआरसीटीसी की वेबसाइट डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डब्ल्यू डॉट irctc.com.in पर जाना होगा।
  • इसके बाद रजिस्टर ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें।
  • इसके बाद एक पेज खुलेगा।
  • जिसके बाद रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म खुलेगा। यहां पर फॉर्म को भरना है। यात्री को इसमें यूजर नेम, पासवर्ड, नाम, पता, जेंडर, डेट ऑफ बर्थ, मोबाइल नंबर, आधार नंबर, ईमेल आईडी, भाषा की जानकारी देनी होगी।
  • इसके बाद वेरीफिकेशन कोड डालकर सबमिट करें।
  • इसके बाद एक नए पेज पर डायलॉग बॉक्स आएगा, उस पर क्लिक करना होगा।
  • इसके बाद लिखा होगा कि आपका रजिस्ट्रेशन पूरा हो गया।
  • अब आपके यूजरनेम और पासवर्ड की जानकारी ईमेल पर भेज दी जाएगी। जिसके बाद आप लाग इन कर सकते हैं।
