  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jadhpur Nagaur Miscreants Had Kidnapped Property Dealer And Asked For 1 Fraud, Caught 4 With Gangster

फिराैती:जाेधपुर-नागाैर के बदमाशाें ने प्राेपर्टी डीलर काे अगवा कर मांगी थी 1 कराेड़ की फिराैती, सरगना सहित 4 पकड़े

पाली2 दिन पहले
सरगना राजू
  • साेजतराेड के प्राेपर्टी डीलर काे पिस्ताैल दिखा किया था अपहरण, सरगना को आंध्र प्रदेश के गुंटूर स्टेशन पर पकड़ा

साेजत राेड के प्रोपर्टी डीलर चेनाराम कुमावत काे पिस्ताैल दिखा अपहरण करने व छोड़ने के बदले एक कराेड़ रुपए की फिरौती मांगने के मामले का खुलासा करते हुए जाेधपुर व नागाैर जिले के बदमाशाें के गिराेह के सरगना राजू इनाणिया उर्फ आंतक पुत्र माणकराम जाट निवासी लिलिया, मेड़ता सिटी समेत चार मुल्जिमाें काे गिरफ्तार किया है।

एसपी राहुल काेटाेकी ने बताया कि साेजतराेड के समीप से पिस्ताैल दिखा प्राेपर्टी डीलर व उसके चालक के अपहरण कर मेड़ता ले जाने तथा फिराैती मांगने की घटना में कुल आठ लाेग शामिल थे। इनमें से गिराेह का मास्टर माइंड राजू इनाणिया व उसके तीन दाेस्ताें काे पकड़ लिया गया है। राजू ने ही 1 कराेड़ की फिराैती मांगी और 7 लाख रुपए व्यापारी से एडवांस में लिए, जबकि व्यापारी के दाेस्त द्वारा 70 लाख रुपए बाद में देने

की गारंटी पर उनकाे छाेड़ा गया था। घटना के बाद सभी आराेपी अलग-अलग जगह पर चले गए ताे सरगना राजू उर्फ आंतक जयपुर से ट्रेन में सवार हाेकर आंधप्रदेश जा रहा था। साेजत सीओ डाॅ. हेमंत जाखड़ के निर्देशन में साेजत थाना प्रभारी रामेशवर भाटी व साेजतराेड एसएचओ सीमा जाखड़ के नेतृत्व में दाे टीमाें ने राजू काे आंधप्रदेश के गुंटूर रेलवे स्टेशन पर दबाेच लिया। इसके बाद अलग-अलग जगह से उसके तीन साथियाें काे पकड़ा।

तीन गाड़ियाें में आए थे आठ बदमाश, फिल्मी स्टाइल में घेराबंदी कर किया था अपहरण
एसपी राहुल काेटाेकी ने बताया कि बिलाड़ा निवासी चैनाराम पटेल पुत्र छैलाराम कुमावत प्राेपर्टी डीलर का काम करता है, जाे परिवार के साथ काफी समय से साेजतराेड में रहता है। गत 10 अक्टूबर की रात 11 बजे वह कार में चालक के साथ साेजत सिटी जा रहा था। सियाट गांव के माेड़ पर अचानक तीन गाड़ियाें में आए आठ बदमाशाें ने उसकी कार काे घेरा और लाठियाें व सरियाें से हमला किया।

बदमाशाें ने कनपटी पर पिस्टल रखकर मारपीट की और दाेनाें काे दूसरी कार में अपने साथ ले गए। मेड़ता सिटी इलाके में ले जाकर आराेपियाें ने जान से मारने की धमकियां देकर 1 कराेड़ की फिराैती मांगी। इस पर व्यापारी ने मेड़ता में ही रहने वाले दाेस्त मनीष कमेड़िया काे फाेन करके 77 लाख रुपए में साैदा तय किया। व्यापारी ने 7 लाख रुपए उनकाे दिए और बाकी के 70 लाख रुपए की गारंटी अपने दाेस्त मनीष से दिलवाई। इसके बाद आराेपियाें ने व्यापारी व उसके चालक काे छाेड़ दिया।

सरगना ट्रेन में बैठा था, कांस्टेबल ने दिया क्लू, स्टेशन पर घेराबंदी में पकड़ा आराेपी राजू ने जयपुर में स्टेशन के बाहर ई मित्र से दिल्ली से त्रिवेंद्रम एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में अपना टिकट बुक कराया और जयपुर से ट्रेन में बैठ गया। साेजतराेड थाने के कांस्टेबल जगदीश ने ई-मित्र से सुराग जुटाए। इसके बाद साेजतराेड थानाप्रभारी सीमा जाखड़ की टीम काे हवाईजहाज से आंधप्रदेश के लिए रवाना किया गया, जबकि साेजत थानाप्रभारी रामेश्वर भाटी की टीम कार से वहां पहुंची। रेलवे पुलिस की मदद से आंधप्रदेश के गुंटूर रेलवे स्टेशन पर घेराबंदी कर ट्रेन में बैठे आराेपी राजू काे गिरफ्तार किया।

