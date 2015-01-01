पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जगदीश उप जिलाप्रमुख बने, जिले में भाजपा के 7, कांग्रेस के 2 व एक निर्दलीय बना उपप्रधान

जगदीश के उप जिलाप्रमुख बनने पर शुभाकामनाएं देते हुए पार्टी के पदाधिकारी।
  • भाजपा के साथ से मजबूत हाथ, सुमेरपुर और रानी में बहुमत के बाद भी भाजपा नहीं बना सकी उप प्रधान

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में एक दिन पहले जिला प्रमुख और 8 पंचायत समितियाें में अपना प्रधान बनाने वाली भाजपा में दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार काे उप जिलाप्रमुख व उपप्रधानाें के चुनावाें में फूट सामने आ गई। जिले की 9 पंचायत समितियाें में भाजपा के पास बहुमत हाेने के बाद भी 2 पंचायत समितियाें में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। सुमेरपुर में बहुमत नहीं हाेने के बाद भी कांग्रेस उप प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब हाे गई। वहीं, रानी में कांग्रेस नेता शिशुपाल सिंह निंबाड़ा की पत्नी शीलासिंह ने उप प्रधान के लिए निर्दलीय आवेदन करके भाजपा के 7 वाेटाें में सेंधमारी करते हुए उपप्रधान पद पर कब्जा किया। इधर, उप जिलाप्रमुख पद पर भाजपा के जगदीश ने 33 में से 29 वाेट लाकर कब्जा जमाया। कांग्रेस के रासासिंह काे महज 4 वाेट मिले।

चुनाव में हाॅट सीट मानी जाने वाली राेहट पंचायत समिति में प्रधान के बाद उपप्रधान भी कांग्रेस से बना। कांग्रेस नेता महावीरसिंह सुकरलाई ने कानाराम पटेल काे उप प्रधान के लिए प्रत्याशी घाेषित कर जीत दिला दी। हालांकि पाली, बाली, जैतारण, रायपुर, साेजत, मारवाड़ व देसूरी में भाजपा अपना उपप्रधान बनाने में कामयाब हुई।
पुष्पेंद्रसिंह के करीबी हाेने का मिला जगदीश काे फायदा

उप जिलाप्रमुख पद के लिए भी भाजपा में दाे-तीन नामाें पर चर्चा थी, लेकिन जगदीश के नाम पर सहमति बनी। हालांकि एक सदस्य ने क्राॅस वाेटिंग करते हुए कांग्रेस के पक्ष में वाेट किया। नवनिर्वाचित उप जिलाप्रमुख जगदीश काे बाली विधायक पुष्पेंद्रसिंह के करीबी हाेने का फायदा मिला। इसके साथ ही अन्य सदस्याें ने भी इस नाम के लिए पैरवी की। पूर्व जिलाप्रमुख पेमाराम सीरवी की बेटी नंदिनी का नाम पहले जिलाप्रमुख के के लिए कटने के बाद शुक्रवार काे उप जिलाप्रमुख पद के लिए कट गया।

रानी में कांग्रेस ने सिर्फ 2 सीटें जीती, फिर भी कांग्रेस नेता बनी उपप्रधान

भाजपा में बाहर एकजुटता, अंदर कलह के हालात, कांग्रेस काे जिले में राेहट जैसी संजीवनी की जरूरत

पंचायतीराज चुनाव से पहले एकजुटता के दावे करनी वाली भाजपा की पाेल पंचायतीराज चुनाव में खुल गई। भाजपा के सभी नेता बाहर एकजुटता का राग अलाप रहे थे, लेकिन अंदर ही अंदर कलह चल रही थी। काेई भी जिला प्रमुख से लेकर प्रधान तक के दावेदाराें काे लेकर एक-दूसरे से सहमत नहीं था। आलाकमान ने दखल देकर नाराजगी दूर करने का प्रयास किया। इसके बाद भी साेशल मीडिया पर नेताओं के खिलाफ कार्यकर्ताओं की नाराजगी और प्रदर्शन के वीडियाे वायरल हाे गए। रानी में बहुमत से अधिक सीटें हाेने के बाद भी प्रधान पद पर जमकर हंगामा हुआ।

पूर्व प्रधान नवरतन रावल का वीडियाे वायरल हुआ। सांसद पीपी चाैधरी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी का वीडियाे भी वायरल हुआ। वहीं, मारवाड़ जंक्शन में भाजपा के एक बड़े नेता काे लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं में आक्राेश दिखा। सुमेरपुर और पाली में भी कार्यकर्ताओं में पार्टी पदाधिकारियों के खिलाफ नाराजगी के स्वर उठे।

इधर, कांग्रेस राेहट में साख बचाने में कामयाब रही। कांग्रेस गुटबाजी के चलते अलग-अलग धड़ाें में बंटी थी। कांग्रेस ने राेहट में महावीरसिंह के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़कर जीत भी दर्ज की। कांग्रेस के लिए राेहट एक संजीवनी की तरह है, ताकि एकजुट हाेकर आगे बढ़िया प्रदर्शन कर सके।

रानी : भाजपा के 2 निर्दलीय उप्रधान के लिए खड़े हुए, लेकिन खुद काे नहीं दिया वाेट
रानी में 15 वार्डाें में से भाजपा ने 12 व कांग्रेस ने 2 पर जीत दर्ज की। प्रधान पद के लिए हुए हंगामे के बाद भाजपा के सदस्याें में फूट पड़ गई। भाजपा के दो सदस्याें तेजाराम व इंद्रसिंह ने निर्दलीय फार्म भर दिया। चाैंकाने वाली बात यह रही कि इन दाेनाें ने वाेट भी किसी और काे दे दिया। ऐसे में कांग्रेस की नेता शीलासिंह निर्दलीय उप प्रधान बन गईं।

प्रधान चुनाव में भाजपा में आपसी फूट का फायदा कांंग्रेस ने उपप्रधान चुनाव में उठाया। कांग्रेस नेता शिशुपालसिंह ने रात में ही पूरी रणनीति तैयार करके सुबह अपनी पत्नी को निर्दलीय के रूप में उपप्रधान के लिए आवेदन करवाया। इनकी रणनीति कारगर साबित हुई।
राेहट : ठाकुर सिद्धार्थसिंह काे हराने वाले कानाराम काे उपप्रधान पद का ताेहफा
इस चुनाव में राेहट के ठाकुर सिद्धार्थसिंह काे हराने का ताेहफा कानाराम काे उपप्रधान के रूप में मिला। उप प्रधान के चुनाव में कानाराम ने सिद्धार्थसिंह काे 5 वाेटाें से हराया। कांग्रेस नेता महावीर सिंह सुकरलाई पूरी तरह से सक्रिय दिखे।
मारवाड़ : उप प्रधान ताे बनाया लेकिन क्राॅस होने से वाेटिंग नहीं राेक पाई भाजपा
मारवाड़ में 25 वाेटाें में से उप प्रधान के लिए भाजपा के चाैथाराम काे 19 वाेट मिले, जबकि भाजपा यहां 21 सीटाें पर जीती थी।
सुमेरपुर : कांटे की टक्कर में कांग्रेस के गजेंद्रसिंह ने एक वाेट से जीता मुकाबला
सुमेरपुर में बहुमत नहीं हाेने के बाद भी कांग्रेस बाजी मार गई। कांग्रेस के गजेंद्रसिंह के पक्ष में 10 वोट पड़े। वहीं भाजपा की पायल के समर्थन में 9 वाेट ही आ सके।

कांग्रेस काे मजबूत करने के लिए प्रयास करेंगे

राेहट में मिली जीत निश्चित ताैर पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं के मेहनत की जीत है। कांग्रेस पार्टी की याेजनाओं काे आमजन तक पहुंचाकर उनकाे राहत देना ही प्राथमिकता हाेगी। अब कांग्रेस काे मजबूत करने के लिए निरंतर प्रयास करेंगे। - महावीरसिंह सुकरलाई, कांग्रेस नेता

सात स्थानाें पर उप प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब हुए

कई स्थानाें पर क्राॅस वाेटिंग हुई है। इसका पता लगाएंगे। पार्टी लेवल निर्णय किया जाएगा। सात स्थानाें पर उप प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब हुए हैं। भाजपा संगठन बहुत बड़ा है। छाेटी-माेटी नाराजगी की बातें ताे चलती रहती हैं। सभी एकजुट हैं। - मंशाराम परमार, जिलाध्यक्ष भाजपा

