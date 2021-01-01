पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:पिछले 8 वर्षाें में जनवरी सबसे सर्द, एक फरवरी से मिल सकती है ठंड से राहत

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • दो दिन और रहेगा शीतलहर का असर, मौसम विभाग ने पारा और गिरने की जताई संभावना

जिले में सर्दी ने इस साल जनवरी का पिछले 8 साल का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ दिया है। जनवरी में लगातार तापमान में कमी आ रही है। पिछले चार दिनों से न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री के अासपास है। वहीं रात का पारा भी 23 से 24 डिग्री के बीच अटका हुआ है।

माैसम विभाग एक फरवरी के बाद सर्दी से थाेड़ी राहत मिलने की उम्मीद जता रहे हैं। वहीं उत्तरी भारत में इलाकों में हो रही बर्फबारी के सर्दी का दौर जारी है। प्रदेश में गुरुवार को 9 शहरों का तापमान 5 डिग्री से कम दर्ज किया गया। माउंट आबू का तापमान लगातार दूसरे दिन माइनस 3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकाॅर्ड किया गया।

कड़ाके की सर्दी के चलते दोपहर में तेज धूप खिलने के बावजूद लोगों को राहत नहीं मिल पा रही है। प्रदेश के अधिकांश शहरों में दिन का पारा 20 से 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस के बीच रहा। जयपुर में रात का पारा 0.6 डिग्री लुढ़ककर 6.0 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया। मौसम विभाग ने कहा कि 11 जिलों में अगले 2 तक शीतलहर चलने की संभावना है।

पिछले 8 सालाें का पारा

2015 6.4 2016 8.7 2015 9.8 2017 9.6 2018 6.3 2019 9.1 2020 7.9 2021 5.0

