ऑडियो आने के बाद थानेदार निलंबित:जसवंतपुरा थानेदार का युवती को दोस्ती का प्रस्ताव कहा- दिन में भी बजरी का ट्रैक्टर भिजवा सकता हूं

पाली24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साबिर मोहम्मद
  • बातचीत के दो ऑडियो वायरल, निर्माण कार्य के लिए बजरी की भी बात हो रही
  • 5 मिनट के लिए घर आने का भी दिया ऑफर

जालोर जिले के जसवंतपुरा थाना प्रभारी साबिर मोहम्मद का एक ऑडियो वायरल हुआ है। साबिर एक युवती को बार-बार मोबाइल पर उसे दाेस्ती करने का दबाव डाल रहे थे। साथ ही इनका कहना था कि दोस्ती करो। वे ऑडियो में दिन में भी बजरी का ट्रैक्टर भिजवाने की बात कहते नजर आते हैं। साथ ही वे युवती काे 5 मिनट के लिए घर आने का भी ऑफर दे रहे हैं।

थानाप्रभारी व युवती के बीच 6 मिनट 54 सैकंड तक हुई बातचीत के दाे ऑडियाे साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल हाेते ही पुलिस महकमे में हडकंप मच गया है। एसपी श्यामसिंह चौधरी ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए उसे तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया है। हालांकि एसपी ने 9 नवंबर काे जारी किए आदेश में खान काे विभागीय जांच के चलते निलंबित करने का कारण बताया है।

ज्ञात रहे कि पूर्व में भी पुलिस महकमे में ऐसे मामले उजागर हाे चुके हैं। अाराेपी थाना प्रभारी पाली जिले का रहने वाला है। एएसआई बनने तक की नाैकरी उन्होंने पाली जिले में ही की है। जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार देर रात्रि को जसवंतपुरा थानेदार साबिर मोहम्मद व एक युवती के साथ बातचीत के दो ऑडियो वायरल हो गए।

ऑडियो में थानेदार महिला से दोस्ती करने का ऑफर कर रहे हैं। साथ ही महिला के घर पर चल रहे निर्माण कार्य को लेकर बजरी डालने की भी बात हो रही है। ऑडियो देर रात्रि वायरल होते हुए सोमवार सुबह एसपी श्यामसिंह ने तत्काल कार्यवाही करते हुए थानेदार को निलंबित करते हुए गंभीर आरोपों की जांच शुरू की।
दो ऑडियो- पहले में घर आने का ऑफर, दूसरे में दाेस्ती का दबाव

करीब दो साल से कार्यरत जसवंतपुरा थाने में सोशल मीडिया पर थानेदार व एक महिला से बातचीत के दो ऑडियो वायरल हुए हैं। इसमें एक ऑडियो 4 मिनट 3 सैकंड व दूसरा ऑडियो 2.51 सैकंड का हैं। दोनों ऑडियो में थानेदार महिला को दोस्ती करने का ऑफर कर रहा हैं। साथ ही निर्माण कार्य के लिए बजरी की बात हो रही हैं। थानेदार साबिर मोहम्मद करीब 2 साल से जसवंतपुरा थाने में कार्यरत हैं।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक के बाद बजरी घर भिजवाने का रौब, थानेदार बोले- ऊपर से आदेश हैं तो क्या मैं तो डलवा सकता हूं

ऑडियो में थानेदार महिला के घर पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक के बाद बजरी भेजने की बात कह रहे हैं। ऑडियो में थानेदार महिला से कहता है कि उसके घर पर बजरी आ गई क्या? जिस पर महिला भी बजरी आने की बात स्वीकार करती हुई कहती है कि दिन में नहीं भिजवानी चाहिए थी। इस पर थानेदार अपना रौब दिखाते हुए कह रहे हैं तेरे लिए दिन में भी डाल सकते हैं। इस पर महिला ने कहा कि ऊपर से आदेश आया हुआ हैं, तब थानेदार ने कहा कि ऊपर से आदेश हैं तो क्या मैं तो डलवा सकता हूं।

थानाप्रभारी के युवती पर दाेस्ती का दबाव डालने के 6:54 मिनट के दाे ऑडियाे साेशल मीडिया पर वायरल

  • थानेदार - हेल्लाे, युवती-बाजार में क्या कर रही थी‌?

-युवती-सब्जी लेने गई थी, घर पर काम के चलते फुर्सत नहीं मिल रही

  • थानेदार-यहां तक अकेली आ जाती‌? वाे भी बाजार गई है? कपड़े लेने

-युवती-आंटी मुझे बाजार में मिले, सब्जी खरीद रहे थे‌

  • थानेदार- तेरी इच्छा ही नहीं है‌? बजरी आ गई

-युवती-दाेपहर में आई

  • थानेदार- तेरे लिए दिन काे भी डाल सकते हैं?

-युवती-ऐसा क्याें, ऊपर से आदेश हैं ना?

  • थानेदार-ताे क्या हुआ, मैं हूं ना, तू सही जवाब नहीं दे रही, पागल बना रही?

-युवती- बच्चे है पास में

  • थानेदार-शक काे नहीं है ना उनकाे, तू मुझे धाेखा ताे नहीं दे रही?

-युवती-धाेखा क्या हाेता है, मुझे पता नहीं चलता

  • थानेदार-दाेस्ती कराेगी ना मुझसे, पक्का वादा कराे, पूरी दाेस्ती कराेगी?

-युवती- बच्चे पास में है, बाद में काॅल करती हूं।

  • थानेदार- ये नंबर भी मेरे है? तुम कहां बिजी थी अब

-युवती- मेरे हसबैंड का काॅल था, ठेकेदार का पूछ रहे थे

  • थानेदार-तुझे बुरा ताे नहीं लग रहा ना, दाेस्ती के लिए, मन से करना?

-युवती-हां

  • थानेदार-किसी काे बताना मत, इच्छा हाे ताे करना, जबरदस्ती नहीं? हां-ना ताे दाे

-युवती- ना-हां ही है ना फिर, अच्छा काॅल रखती हूं, फिर बात करेंगे।

बड़ा सवाल- पुलिस की वर्दी में यह कृत्य अपराध है, सिर्फ निलंबन ही क्याें?
थाना प्रभारी साबिर खान की तरफ से युवती काे मोबाइल पर दाेस्ती के लिए दबाव देना, बार-बार उसकाे घर आने तथा दाेस्ती करने के लिए हां बाेलने के लिए कहना। यह साफ ताैर पर अपराध है। थानेदार की बीबी के लिए वह युवती आंटी बाेल रही, इसका मतलब वह उम्र में भी काफी छाेटी है। अपराधियों में भय और आमजन में विश्वास का स्लाेगन वाली पुलिस काे ऐसे भ्रष्ट थानेदार के खिलाफ खुद काे प्रसंज्ञान लेकर मुकदमा दर्ज करना चाहिए। उसे सिर्फ निलंबित ही किया है।

ऐसे तो कैसे रुकेंगे बजरी माफिया
जालोर पुलिस अधीक्षक श्यामसिंह चौधरी के नेतृत्व में बजरी माफियाओं के खिलाफ अभियान चलाया हुआ है। परन्तु उनके अधिकारी ही इस तरह से बजरी का परिवहन करवा रहे हैं। ऐसे में पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली सवालों के घेरे है। एसपी श्यामसिंह चौधरी ने सोमवार को आदेश में उप निरीक्षक साबिर मोहम्मद को निलंबित कर दिया है।

उनका मुख्यालय अब पुलिस लाइन में होगा। आपको यह भी बता दे कि इससे पूर्व भी जसवंतपुरा थानाधिकारी का एक महिला से बातचीत की रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल हुई थी। इसके बाद भी उस थानाधिकारी को भी लाइन हाजिर किया गया था।

ऑडियो सामने आते ही हटाया : एसपी

  • थानेदार का ऑडियो सामने आते ही निलंबित कर मुख्यालय पुलिस लाइन जालोर कर दिया है। विभागीय जांच भी शुरू कर दी। - श्यामसिंह, एसपी, जालोर
