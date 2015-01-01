पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:बिरामी पुल के निकट खड़े ट्रक में जीप घुसी, 3 युवकों की माैत

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुजरात से अमरूद भरकर जाेधपुर जाते वक्त फोरलेन पर हुआ सड़क हादसा

सांडेराव थाना इलाके के फाेरलेन बिरामी पुल पर रविवार सवेरे 3 बजे सड़क पर टायर पंक्चर हाेने के बाद खड़े ट्रक में गुजरात से अमरूद भरकर 100 की स्पीड से अा रही जीप घुस गई। यह टक्कर इतनी जाेरदार थी कि जीप के परखच्चे उड़ गए। इससे जीप में सवार चालक समेत तीन युवकों की माैत हाे गई। पुलिस के अनुसार फोरलेन पाली-सुमेरपुर फाेरलेन पर बिरामी पुल पर शनिवार रात को एक ट्रक के पीछे वाला टायर

पंक्चर हो जाने से चालक ने अपने ट्रक काे पुल के किनारे पर ही खड़ा कर दिया था। इस दाैरान रविवार सवेरे 3 बजे गुजरात के सुरेंद्रनगर के उमराला गांव से कसवीर भाई पुत्र जुंझाभाई पटेल अपनी पिकअप जीप में अमरूद लेकर जाेधपुर के लिए रवाना हुए थे। उनके साथी चालक योगेश भाई पुत्र भोपत भाई पटेल तथा मनीष भाई पुत्र भूपत भाई पटेल भी साथ थे। बिरामी ओवरब्रिज पर जीप चालक ने तेज गति से चलाते हुए खड़े ट्रक के पीछे से जाेरदार टक्कर मार दी, इससे तीन लाेगाें की मौत हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें