भास्कर खास:शादी का लाइव टेलीकास्ट, कार्ड पर लिख रहे लिंक व पासवर्ड, जिनकाे शादी में नहीं बुलाया उनके घर पहुंचा रहे खाने की थाली

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • काेराेनाकाल में नया ट्रेंड, शादी काे यादगार बनाने की प्लानिंग, शादी का कर रहे सीधा प्रसारण

काेराेनाकाल में शादियों का ट्रेंड भी बदल गया है। सरकारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शादियों में मेहमानों की संख्या 100 करने के साथ ही लाेगाें ने भी अब मेहमानों काे बुलाने के लिए नए सिरे से प्लान करना शुरू कर दिया है। सभी मेहमानों काे एक साथ नहीं बुलाकर अलग-अलग दिन अलग-अलग आयोजनों के लिए न्योता दिया जा रहा है।

इसके लिए कार्ड भी अलग-अलग छपवाए जा रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही जाे सबसे बड़ा नवाचार किया जा रहा है, वह है शादी के लाइव टेलीकास्ट का। जाे रिश्तेदार औैर मेहमान शादी में शामिल नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं, उनके लिए शादी का पूरा लाइव प्रसारण करवाया जा रहा है, ताकि वे घर बैठे आयोजन का आनंद उठा सके। इसके लिए कार्ड पर लाइव शादी का लिंक औैर पासवर्ड लिखा जा रहा है।

वेडिंग प्लानर बताते हैं कि शादियों में भले ही मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित कर दी हाे लेकिन काेराेनाकाल में इसे किस तरह खुशनुमा बनाया जाए, इसी साेच के साथ नए-नए आइडिया इजाद किए जा रहे हैं। इन्हीं में से एक लाइव टेलीकास्ट का भी है। शादियों के इस सीजन में 50 से 60 फीसदी लाेग इसकी मांग कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा जाे लाेग शादी में शामिल नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं, उनके लिए घर पर खाने की थाली भेजने की परंपरा शुरू की गई है।

कार्ड पर टैग, शादी से जरूरी आपका स्वास्थ्य, आपके घर आएगी थाली

विवाह आयोजक कार्ड ताे सभी काे दे रहे हैं, लेकिन उस पर टैग भी लगाया जा रहा है जिसमें बंदाेली, बारात व प्रीतिभोज में अाने के लिए अलग-अलग न्योते दिए जा रहे है ताकि अधिकांश की उपस्थिति अलग-अलग कार्यक्रमों में ही सही लेकिन विवाह में हाे जाए।

घर के जिस सदस्य का स्वास्थ्य सही नहीं है, उनको शादी में बुलाने की बजाय खाने की थाली घर पर ही भिजवाई जा रही है। टैग के जरिए कई परिवारों काे यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि शादी से जरूरी आपका स्वास्थ्य, आपके घर आएगी थाली।

  • लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग डिवाइस से कैमरे काे जोड़कर शादी का लाइव प्रसारण किया जाता है। फेसबुक व यू-ट्यूब पर आईडी पार्टी की बनाई जाती है। उसका लिंक व पासवर्ड पार्टी काे बता दिया जाता है। अभी 60 फीसदी शादियों में ऐसे ऑर्डर आ रहे हैं। ऐसा बदलाव मैं भी पहली बार देख रहा हूं। - कमलेश साेनगरा, सिनेमाेटाेग्राफर
  • घराें में पैकेट भेजने की परंपरा भी इसी काेराेनाकाल में शुरू हुई है। कैटरिंग के पैकेज के साथ घर पर खाना पहुंचाने की भी अलग से जिम्मेदारी दी जा रही है। इसका चार्ज भी अलग से लिया जा रहा है। - साेहनसिंह, कैटर्स
