जन जागरूकता:दुर्घटना में इकलौते बेटे को खोया, अब परिजनों ने वितरित किए निशुल्क 101 हेलमेट, ताकि किसी की जान नहीं जाए

मारवाड़ जंक्शन/खिंवाड़ा34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  गुड़ा मोकमसिंह गांव के दो युवकों की बीते माह सड़क हादसे में हुई थी मौत, पुलिस अधिकारी रहे मौजूद

निकटवर्ती गुड़ा मोकमसिंह गांव के दो युवक की सड़क दुर्घटना में बीते महीने मौत हो गई थी। मृतक दोनों युवक परिवार में इकलौता पुत्र थे।दुर्घटना के दौरान दोनों ने हेलमेट नहीं पहन रखा था। हेलमेट पहना हुआ हाेता ताे शायद आज वे जिंदा होते।

परिवार के सदस्यों ने श्रद्धांजलि स्वरूप और कोई परिवार का चिराग न बुझे इसके चलते उनके परिजनों ने हेलमेट बांटकर अन्य सड़क हादसे में कोई जान न जाए इस हेतु सराहनीय पहल करते हुए मृतक युवकों के परिजनों ने 101 हेलमेट वितरित किए।

दौरान मृतकों के परिजन भैराराम रमेश कुमार, पारसमल, सोहनलाल, जेठाराम देवड़ा परिवार द्वारा बुधवार काे थाना अधिकारी सुरेश सारण के नेतृत्व में निशुल्क हेलमेट वितरित किए गए। हेलमेट उन दुपहिया वाहन चालकाें काे दिए जाे हेलमेट नहीं पहने थे।

इस समारोह में इसी गांव के किशोर और किशन नामक दो युवकों की सड़क हादसे में मृत्यु हो जाने पर इनके परिजनों ने दुपहिया वाहन चालकों को हेलमेट प्रदान कर हेलमेट पहनने का संदेश दिया।

पुलिस की मौजूदगी में ग्रामीणों को बांटे हेलमेट

सोजत वृत्ताधिकारी डॉ हेमंत कुमार के निर्देश पर एक समारोह में क्षेत्र के गणमान्य नागरिकों एवं पुलिस जाब्ता टीम की मौजूदगी में मृतक के परिजनों एवं थाना अधिकारी सुरेश सारण की अध्यक्षता में 101 दुपहिया वाहन चालकों को हेलमेट प्रदान किए।

दौरान सिरियारी थानाधिकारी सुरेश सारण ने वाहन चलाते समय हेलमेट लगाने,जीवन अनमोल का संदेश दिया। साथ ही हेलमेट की अनिवार्यता के बारे में सीख दी।

