प्रेरणा:मारवाड़ जंक्शन के प्रधान बने मंगलाराम देवासी, कभी थड़ी पर बेचते थे चाय महावीरसिंह के 15 साल के संघर्ष के बूते सुनीता कंवर ने पा लिया मुकाम

पाली
  मारवाड़ व रोहट के प्रधान बनने तक किए संघर्ष की कहानी

पंचायतीराज चुनाव में राेहट व मारवाड़ जंक्शन में बने प्रधानाें की जमीनी हकीकत भी युवा नेताओं के लिए प्रेरणा देते है। उन्हाेंने खुद के या अपने पति के संघर्ष के बूते बड़ा मुकाम हासिल किया है। सकारात्मक साेच और लक्ष्य के अनुसार काम करना ही उन्हें इस मुकाम तक पहुंचाया है। हम बात कर रहे हैं कि राेहट की नवनियुक्त प्रधान सुनीता कंवर व मारवाड़ जंक्शन के प्रधान मंगलाराम की। चुनाव परिणाम से लेकर प्रधान बनने तक इन्हें जीत के लिए संघर्ष करना पड़ा।
किराए पर हाथ ठेला लिया, 1 रुपए में चाय बेची, अब मारवाड़ के प्रधान बने मंगलाराम

मारवाड़ जंक्शन प्रधान के पद पर निर्वाचित हुए मंगलाराम देवासी के संघर्ष की कहानी भी प्रेरणास्पद है। महज 13 साल की उम्र में पाली में घूम-घूम कर चाय बेचने से राेजगार की शुरुआत की। चाय की थड़ी लगाने के लिए 5 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से हाथ-ठेला किराए पर लिया। कभी लाेर्डिया की पाल ताे कभी बांगड़ अस्पताल के बाहर चाय बेच कर दिन गुजारे।

कभी बांगड़ अस्पताल के वार्डाें में घूमकर चाय बेची ताे कभी ठेले पर हरी सब्जियां बेच दिन निकाले। देवासी बताते हैं कि परिवार की आर्थिक हालत ठीक नहीं हाेने के कारण वे गांव की स्कूल में 5वीं तक ही पढ़ सके। वर्ष 2000 में पिताजी गांव से 5 लीटर केराेसिन से भरे डिब्बे व स्टाेव उठा कर उसे तथा छाेटी बहन काे भी पाली लेकर आए, जिनके पास जमापूंजी के रूप में 500 रुपए थे।

बांगड़ धर्मशाला में कुछ दिन गुजारे और भाजपा नेता मूलसिंह भाटी की दुकान से 5 रुपए प्रतिदिन के हिसाब से किराए पर हाथ-ठेला लिया। उस पर स्टाेव लगा चाय बनाकर बेची, तब मेरी उम्र 13 साल थी। 2001 में चाय की थड़ी लेकर अंबेडकर सर्किल काे ठिकाना बनाया, 2002 में बांगड़ अस्पताल के बाहर जमा पूंजी से चाय की केबिन लगाई। वर्ष 2006 तक अस्पताल के वार्डाें में भी चाय बेची।
भाजपा नेताओं के खास, युवा माेर्चा में प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष तक का मुकाम

मंगलाराम देवासी भाजपा के बड़े नेताओं के भी करीबी हैं। इसका परिणाम भी यह रहा कि उनकाे युवा माेर्चा में प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष का दायित्व भी मिला। मारवाड़ क्षेत्र में प्रधान निर्वाचित हाेने के बाद अब वाे क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए भी याेजनाएं बनाकर काम करना शुरू कर रहे हैं।

खास बात यह कि सभी भाजपा के नेताओं के साथ इनकी अच्छे रिश्ते हैं। मंगलाराम ने प्रधान बनने के बाद शुक्रवार काे वापस उसी जगह आकर अपनी केबिन काे प्रणाम भी किया। अपने संघर्ष के दिनाें काे याद करते हुए अब गांवाें के विकास काे ही प्राथमिकता में शामिल किया।

महावीरसिंह की मेहनत, सरपंच का चुनाव हारा, पंस में नेता प्रतिपक्ष रहीं, अब प्रधान

सुनीता कंवर के पति महावीरसिंह शुरू से ही समाज सेवा व राजनीति में आगे रहे हैं। करीब 15 साल पहले गांव से पाली आए और आमजन के लिए काम करने लगे। इस दाैरान कई मुश्किलें भी आई, लेकिन हार नहीं मानी। मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत के करीबी माने जाने वाले सुकरलाई ने पहले सरपंच का चुनाव हारा।

विधानसभा प्रत्याशी बनने के बाद चुनाव हारे, लेकिन पिछले दो सालों में कोरोना काल रोहट के गांवों में टिड्‌डीदल का हमला हो या फिर अन्य आमजन से जुड़े हुए कार्यों में हमेशा आगे रहे। पाली व रोहट क्षेत्र की समस्याओं को लेकर समय-समय पर इन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री सहित कई मंत्रियों को भी अवगत करवा समाधान के प्रयास करे।

विपक्ष में रहते नहीं हाे रहे थे आमजन के काम, इसलिए प्रधान बनने की ठानी

वर्ष 2015 में राेहट में प्रधान की सीट सामान्य आने पर सुनीता कंवर ने पंचायत समिति का चुनाव लड़ा। जीतीं भी, लेकिन कांग्रेस की दाे ही सीटें थी, इसलिए विपक्ष में बैठना पड़ा। इस दाैरान क्षेत्र की समस्याएं रखी, लेकिन उन्हें तवज्जाे नहीं मिली। इसके बाद संकल्प लिया कि आमजन के कार्याें काे करने के लिए प्रधान की सीट मिलनी जरूरी है।

इसके बाद उन्हाेंने लगातार संघर्ष जारी रखा। पति महावीर सिंह ने पूरे चुनावाें में अपनी रणनीति तैयार करके कांग्रेस का प्रधान बना दिया। महावीर सिंह खुद विधानसभा चुनाव हारने के बाद भी क्षेत्र में टिड्डी के हमले के दाैरान, काेराेना व अन्य कार्याे में हमेशा तत्पर रहे। अब प्रधान सुनीता कहती हैं कि राेहट में घर-घर पानी पहुंचाने के लिए प्राथमिकता से काम करेंगी।

