पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिले में ऐसा पहला मामला:वैक्सीनेशन के बाद मेलनर्स काे आया बुखार, 8वें दिन काेराेना पाॅजिटिव

पाली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैक्सीन लगने के 15 दिन बाद से बनना शुरू हाेती है एंटीबाॅडी, इस दौरान हो सकता है कोरोना

काेराेना वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद आठ दिन बाद एक स्वास्थ्यकर्मी की काेराेना रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई है। जिले में इस तरह का यह पहला मामला है। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही चिकित्सा विभाग में हड़कंप मच गया। स्वास्थ्यकर्मी काे हाेम आइसाेलेट किया गया है।

इधर, विशेषज्ञ डाॅक्टराें का कहना है कि इसमें चाैंकाने वाली बात नहीं है। वैक्सीनेशन के 14 दिन बाद एंटीबाॅडी डेवलप हाेने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेती है, जाे 42 दिन में पूरी हाेती है। इस दाैरान किसी काे भी काेराेना हाे सकता है। इससे बचने के लिए फिलहाल काेराेना गाइडलाइन यानी मास्क लगाना, हैंड सेनेटाइजर, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन जरूरी है। दरअसल, 16 जनवरी काे बांगड़ अस्पताल में मेल नर्स सेकंड रवि (बदला हुआ नाम) ने टीका लगवाया था।

उन्हें 21 जनवरी काे अचानक बुखार आ गया। उन्हाेंने पहले ताे घर पर ही दवाइयां ली। लेकिन तबीयत में सुधार नहीं हुआ ताे बांगड़ अस्पताल में मलेरिया व विडाॅल की जांच करवाई। दाेनाें जांचें निगेटिव आई। इसके बाद उन्हाेंने डाॅक्टर की सलाह पर काेराेना टेस्ट करवाया, जिसकी 24 जनवरी काे रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। अस्पताल प्रबंधन की ओर से उन्हें हाेम आइसाेलेट किया गया है।

हरियाणा के मंत्री विज काे हाे चुका है वैक्सीन के बाद काेराेना

हरिणाया के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज को 5 दिसंबर काे कोरोना हुआ। उन्हें 101 डिग्री बुखार आया और सांस लेने में दिक्कत हुई। 20 नवंबर को हरियाणा में कोरोना की स्वदेशी ‘कोवैक्सीन’ के तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल का पहला टीका विज को लगा था।

इसमें चाैंकाने जैसा कुछ नहीं है। वैक्सीनेशन के बाद भी टीका लगवाने वाला पाॅजिटिव हाे सकता है। टीका केवल उन लाेगाें पर ही काम करेगा, जिन्हें लगवाए हुए 15 दिन से अधिक का समय बीत गया हाे। क्याेंकि एंटी बाॅडी 15 दिन बाद बनना शुरू हाेती है।

डाॅ. हरीश कुमार, प्राचार्य व नियंत्रक, राजकीय मेडिकल काॅलेज

यह मामला मेरी जानकारी में नहीं है। अगर ऐसा हुआ है ताे मैं रिपाेर्ट की जांच करवाता हूं। -अंशदीप, कलेक्टर​​​​​

भास्कर EXPLAINAR : 28 दिन बाद दूसरी डोज, असर इसके 14 दिन बाद

Q. एंटी-बॉडी सही मायने में असर कब दिखाते हैं?

A. इस बारे में केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने स्पष्ट किया है। मंत्रालय ने बताया है कि परीक्षण के तहत वाॅलेंटियर्स (जो लोग टीका परीक्षण के लिए आगे आए हैं) वैक्सीन की दो खुराकें दी जानी है। दोनों खुराकों के बीच 28 दिन का अंतराल होता है। दूसरी खुराक के 14 दिन बाद सही मायने में यह पता चलता है कि वाॅलंटियर्स पर उसका किस तरह का प्रभाव हुआ है। इस तरह कुल 42 दिन की प्रक्रिया है।

Q. टीका लगने के बाद निश्चिंत हुआ जा सकता है?

A. आईसीएमआर के पूर्व निदेशक डॉक्टर रमन गंगाखेड़कर के मुताबिक टीके की पहली खुराक तो क्या दूसरी के बाद भी पूरी तरह निश्चिंत होकर नहीं रहा जा सकता। जिन्हें टीका लग चुका है, उन्हें भी अगले दो-तीन साल तक कोरोना से जुड़ी सावधानियां बरतनी चाहिए। जैसे- मास्क लगाना, आपस में दूरी बरतना, निश्चित समय अंतराल के बाद हाथ धोना, आदि। राष्ट्रीय कोविड टास्क फोर्स के सदस्य डॉ. प्रो. डीसीएस रेड्‌डी के अनुसार दोनों डोज लगने के बाद भी कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन जरूरी है।

Q. वैक्सीन में सुधार होगा तो क्या उन्हें दोबारा टीका लगवाने की जरूरत होगी?

A. स्वास्थ्य विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि क्लीनिकल ट्रायल का पर्याप्त डेटा न होने के कारण वैक्सीन निर्माता अभी यह बताने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं कि वैक्सीन कितने लंबे समय तक सुरक्षा देगी और क्या वैक्सीन डोज सिर्फ टीका लेने वाले में बीमारी को रोकेगी या संक्रमण रोकने में भी कारगर होगी।

Q. टीके से क्या दुष्प्रभाव होने की उम्मीद है?

A. टीके का दुष्प्रभाव कुछ नहीं है। टीका लगवाने के बाद ज्यादातर बुखार और थकान जैसे लक्षण आते हैं। इंजेक्शन लगाए जाने वाली जगह पर दर्द का होना भी बताया गया है। आम तौर पर, सभी टीके सुरक्षित हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser