पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Mother in law Used To Kill Taunts Every Day, Told Of The Child In Her Belly, Father in law, Troubled Pregnant Daughter in law Killed Her

अहमदाबाद की घटना:सास रोज मारती थी ताने, पेट में पल रहे बच्चे काे बताया ससुर का, परेशान गर्भवती बहू ने सरिये से कर दी हत्या

पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
29 वर्षीय निकिता उर्फ नायरा और 52 वर्षीय सास रेखाबेन अग्रवाल
  • मृतका सास सुमेरपुर क्षेत्र के जवाई बांध की मूल निवासी थी, आरोपी बहु का अजमेर के ब्यावर शहर में है पीहर
  • एमबीए पास बहू थाने में माता-पिता से बोली- मुझसे बहुत बड़ी भूल हो गई

गृहक्लेश और चरित्र को लेकर रोज-रोज के ताने से परेशान एमबीए पास एक विवाहिता ने अपनी सास की मंगलवार रात काे हत्या कर दी। यह घटना बुधवार को अहमदाबाद के गाेत इलाके में सामने अाई। अहमदाबाद पुलिस ने हत्या के आरोप में मृतका रेखाबहन अग्रवाल की पुत्रवधू निकिता उर्फ नायरा अग्रवाल काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। मृतका का मूल निवास सुमेरपुर के निकट जवाई बांध में है, जिसके पति रामनिवास अग्रवाल व्यापार के सिलसिले में परिवार समेत काफी समय से अहमदाबाद में रहते हैं।

आराेपी पुत्रवधू निकिता ब्यावर की मूल निवासी है, जिसकी 10 साल पहले ही रामनिवास के पुत्र दीपक से शादी हुई थी, जाे दाे माह के गर्भ से है। उसने एमबीए कर रखी है। विवाहिता ने अपनी सास की हत्या करने के पीछे जाे वजह बताई, वह चाैंकाने वाली है। उसने पुलिस काे बताया कि 52 वर्षीय उसकी सास रेखाबहन शंका करती थी कि उसके गर्भ में जो बच्चा है वह बेटे दीपक का नहीं, अपितु निकिता के ससुर रामनिवास का है।

इस शंका को लेकर मृतका सास उसकी पुत्रवधू को राेजाना ताने मार कर प्रताड़ित करती थी। रोज-रोज के झगड़े से तंग आकर सास की हत्या करने के बाद निकिता ने सास के शव को चादर से ढंक कर आग लगाकर नष्ट करने का भी प्रयास किया। मृतका के पति रामनिवास अग्रवाल अहमदाबाद में पत्थर-टाइल्स के बड़े व्यापारी हैं। उन्होंने अपने बेटे दीपक का विवाह 2010 में ब्यावर निवासी निकिता ऊर्फ नायरा (29) के साथ किया था।

व्यापारी परिवार में सास-बहू के झगड़े का खौफनाक अंजाम सास ने सरिया मारा तो बहू ने सरिया छीनकर सास के सिर पर वार किए
मंगलवार रात्रि तकरीबन 8 बजे सास रेखा और बहू निकिता घर पर अकेले थे। निकिता रसोई बना रही थी तब रेखा ने ‘तेरे पेट में तेरे नहीं मेरे पति को गर्भ है’ ऐसे कह कर निकिता की पीठ में सरिया मार दिया। गुस्से से निकिता ने सास का हाथ से सरिया छीनकर सास के सर पर वार किए।

10 बार सरिये से किए वार
निकिता द्वारा वार करने से सास लहुलुहान होकर नीचे गिर गई। हमेशा के लिए किस्सा खत्म करने के लिए निकिता ने सास पर सरिये से एक के बाद एक 10 वार किए।

चद्दर डालकर आग लगाई
आत्महत्या बताने के लिए निकिता ने चद्दर से खून साफ किया और वहीं चद्दर शव पर डालकर आग लगा दी। तत्पश्चात मोबाइल से मैसेज डीलीट किए।

पत्नी का ड्रामा, पति ने पुलिस बुलाई
निकिता सबूत मिटाने का प्रयास कर रही थी तब अचानक उसका पति दीपक घर आ गया। घर का दृश्य देखकर वह स्तब्ध रह गया। दीपक ने पुलिस को बुलाकर निकिता को गिरफ्तार करवाया तथा उसका फोन एफएसएल में भेजा।

और ससुर का मैसेज अभी दीपक से दूर रहना
निकिता के मोबाइल में 24 अक्टूबर का मैसेज है, जिसमें ससुर रामनिवास ने लिखा कि ‘तुम अभी दीपक से दूर ही रहना।’

मोबाइल जब्त कर एफएसएल को भेजे सोला पीआई जेपी जड़ेजा ने बताया कि आरोपित निकिता को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद वारदात का रिकंस्ट्रक्शन किया गया। निकिता ने ससुर के साथ के वॉट्सएप चैट डिलीट कर दिए हैं। पुलिस ने निकिता, दीपक और रेखाबहन के मोबाइल को जब्त कर जांच के लिए एफएसएल भेजा है। वारदात में प्रयुक्त माने जा रहे लोहे के सरिए, खून से सने सास रेखा बहन और आरोपित निकिता के कपड़े भी एफएसएल को भेजे गए हैं।

सास की अकेले ही की हत्या या कोई और था मददगार- पुलिस की पड़ताल जारी

कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद निकिता को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। जांच दल गुरुवार दोपहर 1:15 बजे उसे लेकर फ्लैट पर पहुंची और वारदात का सीन रीक्रिएट किया। यह कवायद करीब एक घंटे चली। इस दौरान जानने का प्रयास किया गया कि सास-पुत्रवधू के बीच कैसे झगड़ा शुरू हुआ होगा? झगड़े से लेकर निकिता ने रेखाबहन की कैसे हत्या की? इस क्रम में यह भी जानने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है कि सास रेखाबहन की हत्या पुत्रवधू निकिता ने अकेले ही की अथवा मदद में कोई और भी था। ये और ऐसे ही अन्य पहलुओं की पड़ताल के लिए पुलिस ने फ्लैट के सीसीटीवी फुटेज इकट्ठे किए हैं। इनके एनालिसिस के लिए एक पूरी टीम पुलिस ने लगाई है।

ससुर काेराेना पाॅजिटिव
इधर, निकिता के ससुर रामनिवास और पति दीपक का बयान गुरुवार को नहीं हो सका। रामनिवास कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं अाैर हॉस्पिटल में उपचाराधीन है। दीपक का बयान लेना भी बाकी है। पुलिस सभी पहलुओं को ध्यान में रखकर मामले की जांच कर रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें