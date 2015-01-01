पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:एनएमसी ने प्रथम वर्ष की 100 सीटाें के लिए नवीनीकरण की मान्यता दी, प्रथम वर्ष के लिए नीट के माध्यम से शुरू हुआ प्रवेश

पाली9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकार ने पाली मेडिकल काॅलेज में 50 सीटें बढ़ाने के दिए निर्देश

पाली मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्रथम वर्ष की 100 सीटाें के लिए नेशनल मेडिकल काउंसिल (एनएमसी) ने नवीनीकरण की मान्यता दे दी है। इसके लिए काउंसिल की ओर से दाे सदस्यों ने ऑनलाइन व्यवस्थाअाें काे जांचा। मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. हरीश कुमार ने एनएमसी के सदस्यों काे फेकल्टी, लाइब्रेरी की किताबाें, इंटरनेट, साइंटिफिक जनरल सहित कई जानकारियां ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध करवाई।

एनएमसी द्वारा इन सभी की लिस्ट बनाने के साथ ही मेडिकल काॅलेज काे प्रथम वर्ष की नवीनीकरण की मान्यता दी। मान्यता मिलते ही काॅलेज में नीट के माध्यम से प्रथम वर्ष के लिए प्रवेश भी प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार मेडिकल काॅलेज में हर वर्ष की मान्यता के लिए एनएमसी द्वारा निरीक्षण किया जाता है, इसमें जाे कमियां पाई जाती है उसे मेडिकल काॅलेज द्वारा पूरा करने का निर्देश देने के बाद ही दूसरे वर्ष उसी प्रथम वर्ष के लिए मान्यता वापस दी जाती है। पाली मेडिकल काॅलेज में वर्ष 2017 में शुरू हुए प्रथम वर्ष की 100 सीटाें के लिए मेडिकल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया की ओर से मान्यता दी गई थी।

तीसरे साल वापस एमबीबीएस के स्टूडेंट्स काे प्रथम वर्ष में प्रवेश दिलाने नेशनल मेडिकल कांउसिल की अाेर से मान्यता दी गई। अब पाली मेडिकल काॅलेज में एमबीबीएस के विद्यार्थी नीट के माध्यम से प्रवेश ले सकेंगे। काॅलेज में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ भी कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें