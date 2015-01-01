पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार के दाे साल:पाली काे नहीं मिला काेई बड़ा प्राेजेक्ट, प्रधानमंत्री सड़क याेजना में बनी सड़कों को विधायक बता रहे बड़ी उपलब्धि

  • हर साल उठाते हैं जवाई पुनर्भरण का मुद्दा, लेकिन जिले का काेई विधायक नहीं करवा पाया इसका समाधान
  • दो सालों में सरकार ने दो बजट जारी किए, विकास के कई सपने भी दिखाए

राज्य में कांग्रेस सरकार के 17 दिसंबर काे 2 साल का कार्यकाल पूरा हाे गया। इन दाे सालाें में सरकार ने दाे बजट जारी कर जिलेवासियों काे विकास के कई सपने दिखाए। इसमें से जिले की सबसे बड़ी मांग जवाई पुनर्भरण के लिए हर बजट की तरह इस बार भी पहले चरण में 100 कराेड़ का बजट का प्रावधान भी किया गया, लेकिन पेयजल समस्या का समाधान कब हाेगा, इसका किसी के पास जवाब नहीं है। इसी तरह प्रदूषण काे लेकर भी काेई खास कदम नहीं उठाए जा रहे हैं। एनजीटी लगातार जुर्माना लगाए जा रही है और तीखी टिप्पणियां कर रही है, इसके बाद भी समस्या जस की तस बनी हुई है।

जिले की सड़काें की बात की जाए ताे कुछ जगह सड़कें बनी हैं, लेकिन विधायकों का यह दावा है कि ये सड़कें या ताे उनके विधायक काेष से खर्च किए गए बजट से बनी है या फिर प्रधानमंत्री सड़क याेजना के तहत केंद्र सरकार से मिले बजट से इनका निर्माण हुआ है। विकास पर बात करने के दाैरान भेदभाव के आराेप भी लगते हैं कि राज्य में सरकार कांग्रेस की हाेने से भाजपा के विधायकों काे तवज्जाे नहीं दी जाती।

यही वजह गिनाई जाती है कि पाली में काेई बड़ा प्राेजेक्ट नहीं आ पाया। जिले में 6 विधायक हैं, जिनमें से 5 भाजपा के और एक निर्दलीय हैं। आइए जानते हैं, इन दाे सालाें में पाली के विकास में विधायकों ने क्या-क्या योगदान किया।

एक विधायक काे मिलते हैं सालाना 2.25 कराेड़, जानिए किन विकास कार्याें में हुआ इनका उपयाेग

जैतारण विधानसभा - विधायक : अविनाश गहलाेत
2019-20 : 7 कार्याें के लिए 30 लाख की अनुशंसा
2020-21 : 73 कार्याे के लिए 248 लाख की अनुशंसा
यह विकास कार्य करवाए
13 गांवाें काे राजीव गांधी लिफ्ट केनाल से जुड़वाया, 25 लाख की पेयजल याेजना।
हॉस्पिटल 50 से 100 बेड, काॅलेज में विज्ञान संकाय, 10 साेलर ट्यूबवेल।
प्रधानमंत्री सड़क याेजना के लिए 65 किमी सड़काें के लिए 32 कराेड़।
सीएससी के लिए 1 कराेड़, डायलिसिस, 8 कराेड़ की खेल अकादमी।
75 लाख में गिरी में पैनोरमा का विकास, पेजयल की बंद पड़ी योजनाएं शुरू करवाई।

पाली विधानसभा - विधायक : ज्ञानचंद पारख
2019-20 : 6 कार्याें के लिए 22.51 लाख की अनुशंसा
2020-21 : 53 कार्याें के लिए 299 लाख की अनुशंसा
यह विकास कार्य करवाए
प्रधानमंत्री सड़क याेजना के तहत 30 कराेड़ की सड़काें का निर्माण।
बांगड़ अस्पताल में तीन अाईसीयू का निर्माण, एक कराेड़ के चिकित्सा उपकरण।
ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर व लेबर काॅलाेनी का स्वामित्व नगर परिषद काे दिलाया।
30 लाख की आधुनिक उपकरणाें से युक्त अाईसीयू एंबुलेंस।
5 कराेड़ से अधिक के काेराेनाकाल में जनसहयाेग के कार्य।

बाली विधानसभा : विधायक पुष्पेंद्रसिंह
2019-20 : 24 कार्याें के लिए 129 लाख की अनुशंसा
2020-21 : 34 कार्याें के लिए 278.85 लाख की अनुशंसा
यह विकास कार्य करवाए
प्रधानमंत्री सड़क याेजना के तहत क्षेत्र में 78 किमी सड़काें के लिए 40 कराेड़ का बजट।
200 कराेड़ से 220 गांव-ढाणियाें के लिए घर-घर पेयजल याेजना का शुभारंभ।
काेविड के दाैरान 8 माह तक हजारों परिवारों काे निशुल्क राशन किट वितरण।
एंबुलेंस के साथ-साथ चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में वेंटिलेटर से लेकर अन्य संसाधन।
जनसेवा के लिए कई परिवारों काे निशुल्क इलाज उपलब्ध कराया।
मारवाड़ जंक्शन विधानसभा : विधायक : खुशवीरसिंह
2019-20 : 2 कार्याें के लिए 6 लाख की अनुशंसा।
2020-21 : 12 कार्याें के लिए 57.33 लाख की अनुशंसा।
यह विकास कार्य करवाए
क्षेत्र की सड़काें के लिए 53 कराेड़, 1 दर्जन सड़काें का नवीनीकरण व चाैड़ीकरण हुअा।
जाेजावर में 50 बेड का हाॅस्पिटल, 80 गांवों काे जवाई से जुड़वाया। 2.5 कराेड़ की पाइपलाइन।
15 साेलर पंप, 107 अन्य स्थानाें पर लग रहे हैं। 40 गांवाें में घर-घर पेयजल कनेक्शन।
बिठूड़ा व गुडा सूरसिंह में पशु चिकित्सा केंद्र, स्कूलें क्रमाेन्नत।
काली घाटी, मामावास सहित सिरियारी जाेजावर में सड़काें काे चाैड़ा कर नया बनवाया।

साेजत विधानसभा : विधायक : शाेभा चाैहान
2019-20 : 10 कार्याें के लिए 50 लाख की अनुशंसा
2020-21 : 69 कार्याें के लिए 249 लाख की अनुशंसा
यह विकास कार्य करवाए
जाड़न से जाेधपुर व साेजत शहर वाया रुपावास चाेपड़ा हाेते हुए स्टेट हाइवे।
प्रधानमंत्री सड़क याेजना 15 कराेड़ की 4 सड़काें का निर्माण कराया।
विधायक फंड से 2 कराेड़ चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में विकास के लिए दिए।
पेयजल के लिए विभिन्न याेजनाओं के तहत गांवाें में विकास कार्य करवाए।
शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में काॅलेज सहित अन्य कार्याें में भी सदैव तत्परता।

सुमेरपुर विधानसभा : विधायक : जाेराराम कुमावत
2019-20 : 11 कार्याें के लिए 44.82 लाख की अनुशंसा
2020-21 : 52 कार्याें के लिए 186.99 लाख की अनुशंसा
यह विकास कार्य करवाए
7 सड़काें के लिए करीब 40 कराेड़, काम शुरू।
जवाई पुनर्भरण के लिए 100 कराेड़ की स्वीकृति दिलाई।
15 गांवाें काे प्रथम चरण में घर-घर कनेक्शन, अब अन्य सभी गांवाें के लिए प्राेजेक्ट।
चिकित्सा के क्षेत्र में कई कार्य करवाए।
स्कूलाें में विकास कार्य, खेल मैदान सहित कई कार्य प्रगति पर

ये बड़े मुद्दे
लेकिन हर बार टूट जाती है उम्मीदें
1. जवाई पुनर्भरण : जिले की सबसे बड़ी समस्या पेयजल काे लेकर जवाई पुनर्भरण से लेकर जाेधपुर से राेहट तक पाइपलाइन डालने काे लेकर लंबे समय से मांग चल रही है। सरकार ने 100 कराेड़ देने का वादा किया। दाे साल पूरे हाे गए, काेई विशेष काम नहीं हुआ। 87 कराेड़ की वित्तीय स्वीकृति की बात हाे रही है। इधर, जाेधपुर से राेहट तक पाइपलाइन का प्राेजेक्ट भी ठंडे बस्ते में ही रह गया।
2. प्रदूषण : प्रदूषण पालीवासियाें की सबसे बड़ी समस्या और इससे निजात दिलाना सबसे बड़ी मांग है। एनजीटी में भी इसे लेकर मामला चल रहा है। कई बार सख्ती भी हुई। जुर्माने भी लगाए गए, लेकिन दाे साल में इसे लेकर काेई विशेष काम नहीं हुआ है।
3. बांगड़ काॅलेज में पीजी विषय : एजुकेशन काे लेकर पाली की स्थिति बहुत ही दयनीय है। काॅलेज में पूरे विषय तक नहीं हैं। बांगड़ काॅलेज में स्नातक स्तर पर विभिन्न विषय खाेलने की मांग लंबे समय से चल रही है। यहां एमएससी तक की सुविधा नहीं है। जिले के युवाओं काे अन्य जिलाें में जाना पड़ता है। इसके अलावा जिले में शिक्षा काे लेकर अभी तक काेई बड़ा प्राेजेक्ट भी पाली के लिए नहीं है।

