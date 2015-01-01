पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का आगमन:उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा से बढ़ी सर्दी, रात का पारा 130 पर पहुंचा

पाली28 मिनट पहले
  • दिन के तापमान में 1 डिग्री की गिरावट, रात के पारे में भी 3 डिग्री की आई कमी

जिले में बुधवार से एक फिर बार सर्दी बढ़ने से पारा लुढ़कने लगा है। वहीं बुधवार काे इस सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान 13 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह मंगलवार काे तापमान 16 डिग्री था। अधिकतम तापमान भी 1 डिग्री गिरकर 32 पर पहुंच गया।

माैसम विभाग के अनुसार दीपावली के बाद दिन व रात के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। इसके बाद रात का पारा 10 डिग्री से नीचे चला जाएगा। दो नवंबर से अधिकतम तापमान 33 डिग्री से 35 के बीच बना रहा। इसके बाद से दिन का तापमान कभी भी 30 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं रहा।

माैसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले दाे-तीन दिन में तापमान में गिरावट जारी रहेगी

दाेपहर के समय धूप का असर कम

उत्तरी-पश्चिमी हवा की रफ्तार के साथ जिले सहित प्रदेश भर में 2 दिन से सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया है। नमी बढ़ने की वजह से तापमान में भी गिरावट रही। इलाके में उत्तरी हवा का दबाव रहने से सर्दी का असर भी बढ़ गया। वहीं दोपहर के समय भी धूप का असर कम रहा।

विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि मौसम में अचानक बदलाव हिमालय से अफगानिस्तान की तरफ निकल रहे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से हुआ है। अगले कुछ दिनों में मौसम में एक बार फिर बदलाव आएगा। इसके बाद सर्दी जोर पकड़ने लगेगी।
आगे क्या :-

पारे में ज्यादा अंतर से बनेंगे विक्षोभ- माैसम विशेषज्ञ आत्मप्रकाश ने बताया कि इस बार मौसम में भी बार-बार बदलाव आएगा। वजह यह है कि सर्दी के सीजन के दौरान तापमान में ज्यादा अंतर की स्थिति में बार-बार विक्षोभ बनेंगे। यानी चक्रवात की स्थिति रहेगी। तापमान भी 5 डिग्री से नीचे जा सकता है।

