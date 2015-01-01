पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि:मूंग खरीद केन्द्र पर 8 दिन मे एक भी सैंपल पास नहीं, किसानों ने आन्दोलन करने की दी चेतावनी

  • फसल की तुलाई नहीं होने से किसान मायूस होकर अपनी फसल को घर ले जाने को मजबूर है

जैतारण कृषि उपज मंडी मे राजफैड द्वारा क्रय विक्रय समिति पाली द्वारा समर्थन मूल्य पर स्थापित मूंग खरीद केन्द्र को शुरू हुए 8 दिन बाद भी एक किसान के मूंग का सैंपल पास नहीं होने से खरीद नहीं हो पाई। किसानों पर राज्य सरकार द्वारा माल तुलाई का टोकन भेजने के बाद अपनी फसल को खरीद केन्द्र पर ले जाने के बाद माल की गुणवत्ता के मापदंड नही होने से फसल की तुलाई नहीं होने से किसान मायूस होकर अपनी फसल को घर ले जाने को मजबूर है। किसान यूनियन के जिलाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश बेनीवाल ने चेतावनी दी कि समय रहते किसानों के मूंग की तुलाई नही की गई तो मुख्यालय पर बड़ा आन्दोलन किया जाएगा।
बारिश से किसानों के मूंग मे काला दाना राजफैड लेने से कर दिया इंकार
जैतारण क्षेत्र के आस पास गांवों मे मूंग की फसल पकने के दौरान बारिश हो जाने के कारण किसानों के खेतों मे मूंग की फसल भीग गई जिससे मूंग का दाना काला हो गया। राजफैड द्वारा निर्धारित मानकों के अनुरूप काला दाना अधिक होने पर मूंग की गुणवत्ता मानकों मे सही नहीं होने से खरीद नही करने से किसानों के मूंग की तुलाई नही हो पा रही हैं।
मुख्यमंत्री सहित सांसद, विधायक सहित अधिकारियों को सौंपा ज्ञापन
मूंग खरीद केन्द्र पर किसानों के मूंगों की तुलाई नही होने से नाराज किसानों ने राजफैड द्वारा निर्धारित नियमों मे सुधार को लेकर किसानों ने मुख्यमंत्री सहित सांसद दीयाकुमारी, विधायक अविनाश गहलोत सहित उच्चाधिकारियों को ज्ञापन सौंपा, लेकिन 8 दिन बीत जाने के बाद भी किसानों के मूंग की तुलाई नही होने से किसानों को गहरा रोष व आक्रोश व्याप्त है।

  • मूंग खरीद केन्द्र पर 8 दिनों से किसानों के मूंग की खरीद नही करने से किसानों मे भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा हैं। समय रहते किसानों के मूंग तुलाई नहीं की गई तो बड़ा आन्दोलन किया जाएगा - ओमप्रकाश बेनीवाल, जिलाध्यक्ष, भारतीय किसान यूनियन, पाली।
  • किसानों मूंग मे काला दाना अधिक होने के कारण राजफैड के मानकों के अनुरूप नही होने से तुलाई नही हो पा रह हैं। 8 दिन मे एक भी किसान के गुणवतायुक्त मूंग नही मिलने से खरीद नही हो पा रही हैं - अचलाराम पटेल, कार्यवाहक व्यवस्थापक, जनरल मैनेजर पाली क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति पाली।
