पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Pali
  • Operation Awaaz Public Awareness Campaign Rally, Rally Went Through Main Market Mata Magri And Various Street Mohallas, Made People Aware

जनजागरूकता अभियान:ऑपरेशन आवाज जनजागरूकता अभियान रैली निकाली,रैली झूठा के मुख्य बाजार माता मगरी एवं विभिन्न गली मोहल्लों से होकर गुजरी, लोगों को किया जागरुक

रायपुर-मारवाड़2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महिलाओं के प्रति बढ़ते अत्याचार के विरोध एवं उनकी रोकथाम के लिए जनता को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से मंगलवार को पुलिस थाना रायपुर के पुलिस कर्मियों द्वारा झूठा ग्राम में ऑपरेशन आवाज के अंतर्गत जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। रैली झूठा के मुख्य बाजार माता मगरी एवं विभिन्न गली मोहल्लों से होकर गुजरी।

रैली में शामिल व्यक्ति अपने हाथों में तख्तियां एवं बैनर लिए हुए थे। पुलिसकर्मियों ने ग्रामीणों को रैली के उद्देश्य एवं महिलाओं के प्रति अपराधों की रोकथाम के बारे में जानकारी दी। कई ग्रामीण भी रैली में शामिल हुए।

रोहट | निम्बली उर्रा ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर मंगलवार को शिक्षकों व ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध जन जागरूकता अभियान के तहत प्रचार-प्रसार किया गया। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए नो मास्क, नो एंट्री के संदेश के साथ ग्रामीणों को समझाइश कर जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। सरपंच प्रतिनिधि निम्बली उर्रा ललित शर्मा, पीईईओ व प्रधानाचार्य विजेन्द्रसिंह चौहान, मुकेश शर्मा, बुद्धाराम देवासी, एएनएम सुनीता, ग्राम पंचायत के कार्मिकों ने ग्रामीणों को शुल्क मास्क व पेम्पलेट वितरित किए। सरपंच मोनादेवी ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए लोगों को जागरूक कर रहे हैं।

मास्क वितरण कर आमजन को दी जानकारी साेजत। राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोराना वायरस कोविड -19 के विरुद्ध चलाए जा रहे पखवाड़े के तहत नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में भ्रमण कर आमजन को कोरोना वायरस वैश्विक महामारी से लड़ने व बचाव के उपाय बताए एवं मास्क वितरण किए गए। इस अवसर पर अधिशासी अधिकारी विक्रम सिंह विश्नोई, थानाधिकारी रामेश्वर लाल भाटी, सहायक अभियंता नारायण दान आढा, कनिष्ठ अभियंता नेतराम बेरवा, एसआई पूनमचंद, एएसआई राजेश, पुलिसकर्मी पूर्ण पवार, रमेश, नेनाराम, इत्यादि उपस्थित थे।

बिराटीया खुर्द | बिराटीया खुर्द गांव में मंगलवार को नेहरू युवा केन्द्र पाली के रामदेव नवयुवक मंडल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने नरेगा में कार्यरत महिलाओं को मास्क लगाने, बार बार धोने,दो गज की दूरी रखने की अपील कर मास्क वितरण किए। मंडल अध्यक्ष विजय मेवाड़ा ने कहा कि अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन हैं। इस दौरान कलाराम देवासी, सम्पत राज वैष्णव, मनीष जांगिड़, अब्दुल रहूफ, नितेश कछवाहा, रजाक मोहम्मद, जगदीश देवासी आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें