रिपाेर्ट:ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर से प्रेशर कम हाेने पर अटकी मरीजाें की सांसें, मंत्री ने कलेक्टर से मांगी रिपाेर्ट

पाली4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • परिजनाें का आराेप 10-15 मिनट तक तड़पते रहे मरीज, पीएमओ ने कलेक्टर काे साैंपी रिपाेर्ट

काेराेना के आइसाेलेशन वार्ड बी में रविवार अलसुबह तकरीबन पाैने पांच बजे ऑक्सीजन का प्रेशर कम हाेने से मरीजाें और परिजनाें की सांसें अटक गई। मामला सामने आने के बाद प्रभारी मंत्री सालेह माेहम्मद ने कलेक्टर अंशदीप से घटना की जानकारी ली। साथ ही बांगड़ अस्पताल में व्यवस्थाएं सुधारने के निर्देश दिए।

इधर, बांगड़ अस्पताल के कार्यवाहक पीएमओ डाॅ. हजारीमल चाैधरी ने मामले की एक ही दिन में जांच कर रिपाेर्ट कलेक्टर काे साैंप दी। साथ ही इसकी एक-एक काॅपी मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्राचार्य और चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियाें काे भेजी। परिजनाें ने अस्पताल प्रशासन पर लापरवाही बरतने के आराेप लगाते हुए कहा कि अलसुबह पाैने पांच बजे तक ताे सब कुछ ठीक था, लेकिन अचानक ऑक्सीजन आना बंद हाे गई। इससे मरीज तड़पने लगे। स्टाफ काे भी कई बार आवाज लगाई। लेकिन उन्हाेंने नहीं सुनी। सूत्राें की माने ताे ऑक्सीजन प्लांट काे जिस सेंट्रल पाइपलाइन से जाेड़ा है, उसकी नाेजल में खराबी आने से यह सब हुआ।

गनीमत रही कि समय पर स्टाफ आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में पहुंच गया और उन्हाेंने इसकी सूचना ऑक्सीजन प्लांट में बैठे कर्मचारियाें काे दे दी। इधर, कार्यवाहक पीएमओ डाॅ. चाैधरी ने आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में कार्यरत सभी कर्मचारियाें और प्रभारियाें काे पाइपलाइन से सप्लाई हाे रही ऑक्सीजन का प्रेशर कम हाेने पर तुरंत वार्ड में बेड के पास रखे सिलेंडर से मरीजाें काे अाॅक्सीजन देने के निर्देश दिए।

