राहत:एंबुलेंस में मरीजों को मिलेगी आईसीयू जैसी सुविधा, कैमरे भी लगाए ताकि परिजन अपने मरीज काे टीवी पर देख सकें

पाली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक काेष से आई 30 लाख रुपए की एंबुलेंस, रेफर के दाैरान गंभीर मरीज काे मिलेगी आईसीयू जैसी सुविधाएं, रेडक्राॅस साेसायटी काे सुपुर्द की

गंभीर मरीजाें काे पाली से रेफर करने के दाैरान उनकाे किसी प्रकार की असावधानी न हाे, इसके लिए विधायक ज्ञानचंद पारख ने अपने काेष से 30 लाख रुपए की अाधुनिक उपकरणाें से सुसज्जित आईसीयू एंबुलेंस मंगवाई है। इस तरह की एंबुलेंस राज्य में बहुत कम ही हाेगी, जिसमें डेफीब्रिलेटर मशीन की सुविधा भी उपलब्ध रहेगी। यानी रेफर के दाैरान यदि हृदय संबंधी राेगी की धड़कन बंद हाे जाती है है ताे उसे इस मशीन के जरिए एंबुलेंस में ही शाॅक दे सकेंगे। इस मशीन से चंद सैकंड में रुके दिन काे फिर से पंप किया जा सकेगा।

इसके साथ ही एंबुलेंस में सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगाए हैं, जिनके माध्यम से घर बैठे मरीज के परिजन रेफर के दाैरान उसकी हालत से अाॅनलाइन ही रूबरू हाे सकेंगे। ऑक्सीजन लगभग 200 लीटर की क्षमता का रिजर्व रहेगा यानी मरीज काे 24 से 36 घंटे तक लगातार ऑक्सीजन मिल सकेगी। एंबुलेंस में मरीज के साथ 4 अन्य व्यक्ति बैठ सकेंगे।
एंबुलेंस रेडक्राॅस काे की सुपुर्द, 14 जनवरी काे लाेकार्पण, गंभीर मरीजों को नहीं होगी परेशानी

रेडक्राॅस साेसायटी चेयरमैन जिनेंद्र जैन ने बताया कि ये एंबुलेंस रविवार काे पाली पहुंची, जहां उसका पूजन करने के बाद रेडक्राॅस साेसायटी काे सुपुर्द कर दी गई। एंबुलेंस का पेपर संबंधी कार्य पूरा हाेना है इसलिए इसका लाेकार्पण 14 जनवरी काे किया जाएगा। गाैरतलब है कि शहर में वर्तमान में एंबुलेंस ताे बहुत है लेकिन सभी में ऑक्सीजन के अलावा और काेई सुविधा नहीं है।

ऐसे में गंभीर मरीज काे रेफर करने के दाैरान उसकी जान जाने का खतरा बना रहता था। इसकाे देखते हुए विधायक ज्ञानचंद पारख ने अपने काेष से ये एंबुलेंस मंगवाकर रेडक्राॅस साेसायटी काे सेवार्थ सुपुर्द कर दी है। इस दाैरान सभापति रेखा राकेश भाटी, उप सभापति ललित प्रीतमानी, रेडक्राॅस सोसासटी के सभापति जगदीश गोयल, सचिव जिनेन्द्र जैन, सह सचिव अनिल गुप्ता आदि माैजूद थे। इस दाैरान विधायक पारख ने कहा कि मरीजाें काे बेहतर सुविधाएं देने के लिए और प्रयास किए जाएंगे।

ये सुविधाएं रहेंगी एंबुलेंस में

  • डेफीब्रिलेटर मशीन : मशीन के जरिए शाॅक देकर हृदय संबंधी राेगी की रुकी हुई धड़कन चंद सैकंड में फिर से चालू की जा सकेगी।
  • वेंटीलेटर : छाेटी साइज का वेंटीलेटर पहली बार एंबुलेंस में लगाया जाएगा जिसकाे जरूरत पड़ने पर मरीज के साथ बाहर भी ले जा सकेंगे।
  • ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर : 200 लीटर क्षमता का सिलेंडर रिजर्व रहेगा, ताकि लंबी दूरी में काेई परेशानी नहीं हाे।
  • ईसीजी : हृदय संबंधी परेशानी हाेने पर हाथाें-हाथ ईसीजी की जा सकेगी ताकि डाॅक्टर से परामर्श लेकर काेई इलाज एंबुलेंस मेें ही किया सके।
  • लाइव सीसी कैमरे : 24 घंटे चालू रहेंगे जिसके लिए अलग से माेबाइल नंबर हाेंगे। जाे मरीज एंबुलेंस में है उसके परिजन घर बैठे उसकी तबीयत से रूबरू हाे सकेंगे। यदि रास्ते में काेई संसाधन में खराबी अाती है ताे कंपनी भी इनके जरिए ऑनलाइन ही देखते हुए काफी हद तक दिशा-निर्देश के जरिए समाधान कर देगी।
