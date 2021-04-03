पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:घाणेराव अस्पताल में ट्रस्ट की ओर से लगाए गए कार्मिकों ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

देसूरी/घाणेराव3 घंटे पहले
घाणेराव कस्बे में स्थित सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय में ट्रस्ट की ओर से लगाए गए कार्मिकों ने देसूरी तहसीलदार माधोराम पुरोहित एवं घाणेराव सरपंच चन्द्रशेखर मेवाड़ा को ज्ञापन देकर चिकित्सक के साथ मारपीट के आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने की मांग की है कार्मिक सुरेश कुमार एवं अशोक कुमार ने तहसीलदार माधोराम पुरोहित को ज्ञापन देकर बताया कि घाणेराव सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में आशा महेश हिंगड़ चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट के माध्यम से पिछले तीन वर्षों से अपनी सेवा दे रहे हैं।

कोराेना महामारी में हम सभी कार्मिकों द्वारा घाणेराव व सेक्टर में प्रभावी एवं सघन सर्वे में सरकारी कर्मचारियों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर इस महामारी में अग्रिम पंक्ति में रहकर कार्य किया। परंतु कुछ समय पहले घाणेराव निवासी पुष्पेंद्र द्वारा बार-बार हमे ट्रस्ट कार्मिकों को फर्जी डिग्री का बोलकर हमारी भावनाओं का आहत करने के साथ चिकित्सालय में कार्यरत चिकित्सक के साथ मारपीट की, जिसका मामला भी चल रहा है।

जिसको लेकर 3 फरवरी को ग्रामीणों की ओर से एक ज्ञापन एसडीएम के नाम दिया,जिससे आहत होकर आशा महेश हिंगड़ चेरिटेबल ट्रस्ट घाणेराव की ओर उनकी सेवा समाप्त करने को लेकर कार्मिकों काे सूचित किया गया है। उन्होंने उसके खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्यवाही करने की मांग की। इस दौरान रणजीतसिंह,संजय कुमार,अशोक कुमार,सुरेश कुमार सहित ट्रस्ट कार्मिक उपस्थित थे।

