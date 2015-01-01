पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई का दिसंबर:पेट्राेल 91.34, डीजल 83.30 रुपए/लीटर

  • 1.50 लाख लीटर पेट्रोल व 5 लाख लीटर डीजल की खपत जिले में राेजाना, घरेलू व व्यवसायिक गैस सिलेंडर की कीमतें भी बढ़ी

काेराेना ने लाेगाें की आर्थिक हालात खराब कर दी है। वहीं, घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर और पेट्राेल-डीजल के बढ़ते दामाें ने भी आम आदमी की कमर काे ताेड़ कर रख दिया है। गैस की टंकी की कीमतें 15 दिन पहले 50 रुपए बढ़ाने के बाद अब मंगलवार काे एक फिर से गैस के भावाें में 50 रुपए की बढ़ाेतरी कर दी है। चाैंकाने वाली बात यह है कि एक तरफ पेट्राेल व डीजल के भाव राेजाना नए कीर्तिमान बना रहा हैं।

वहीं, दूसरी ओर गैस के भाव बढ़ने से घराें का बजट ही बिगड़ गया है। पेट्राेल डीजल के भाव ताे 90 से पार हाे गए हैं। ऐसे में किसानों से लेकर फैक्ट्री मालिकाें सहित आमजन की पहुंच से भी बाहर हाेता जा रहा है। पिछले 6 महीने में पेट्राेल के भाव में 12.71 रुपए से अधिक की बढ़ाेतरी हाे चुकी है। वहीं, डीजल के भावाें में 12.19 रुपए बढ़ चुके हैं।

आखिर कैसे बढ़ते हैं पेट्राेल-डीजल के भाव जानिए

तेल की कीमतें दो मुख्य चीजों पर निर्भर करती हैं। एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में क्रूड ऑयल यानी कच्चे तेल की कीमत और दूसरा सरकारी टैक्स है। क्रूड ऑयल के रेट पर सरकार का कोई नियंत्रण नहीं है, मगर टैक्स सरकार अपने स्तर से घटा-बढ़ा सकती है। यानी जरूरत पड़ने पर सरकार टैक्स कम कर बढ़े दाम से कुछ हद तक जनता को फायदा पहुंचा सकती है।

पहले देश में तेल कंपनियां खुद दाम तय नहीं करती थी। इसका फैसला सरकार के स्तर से होता था। मगर जून 2017 से सरकार ने पेट्रोल के दाम को लेकर अपना नियंत्रण हटा लिया गया। इसमें सरकार अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में प्रतिदिन उतार-चढ़ाव के हिसाब से कीमतें तय करने का निर्णय भी लिया है। अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में तेल की खरीद बैरल के हिसाब से होती है।

एक बैरल में करीब 162 लीटर तेल होता है। अमूमन जिस रेट पर तेल खरीदते हैं, उसमें करीब 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा टैक्स होता है। इसमें करीब 35 प्रतिशत एक्साइज ड्यूटी और 15 प्रतिशत राज्यों का वैट या सेल्स टैक्स। दो प्रतिशत कस्टम ड्यूटी होती है। वहीं डीलर कमीशन भी जुड़ता है। तेल के बेस प्राइस में कच्चे तेल की कीमत, उसे शोधित करने वाली रिफाइनरीज का खर्च शामिल होता है। हर राज्य में पेट्रोल और डीजल के अलग-अलग रेट हैं। इसी वजह से राज्यों में व बिक्री कर या वैट की दर 17 से 37 प्रतिशत तक है।

ऐसे समझें पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमत

दिनांक पेट्रोल डीजल
15 दिसंबर 91.34 83.30
7 जून 78.63 71.11

गैस सिलेंडर के भाव

दिनांक घरेलू व्यवसायिक
1 दिसंबर 605 1267
15 दिसंबर 705 1358

